‘Must Apologise To The Nation’: Rijiju Slams Congress Over Videos Debunked By Army

🚨 Coordinated Inauthentic Behaviour Exposed ❌ Social media accounts are circulating a video showing Chinese vehicles near the India-China border, falsely portraying it as an unauthorised entry of Chinese vehicles into Indian territory. The misleading caption further alleges that mainstream Indian media is deliberately concealing the incident. ✅ The original footage is of the JAC-branded Chinese commercial vehicles at Nathu La Pass in Sikkim, a designated India-China border trade point. ✅ The movement of commercial vehicles at an authorised border trade route is being misrepresented as evidence of a Chinese military intrusion. Trade at Nathu La operates under established bilateral agreements, designated trading facilities and regulated procedures. 📍 @GoI_MeitY: The following 12 handles have been identified as circulating the same content between 0826 hrs and 1256 hrs on 26 October 2026: @VarisRajput01, @RituChoudhryINC, @AsdhirDubey, @imharshchhikara, @SunilYadav990, @ANKITVERMA90648, @Ravipandey4AAP, @rastrijans19021, @Pradeep_JAAT_00, @fahad_4884_, @vikrampanchal68 and @MohitArjun1. ♻️ Disinformation Pattern: Chinese commercial vehicles + Omission of authorised border trade context + False narrative of unauthorised Chinese entry + Coordinated posting = Misleading India-China border security narrative. ⚠️ Always check the location, original footage and official context before sharing. #IndianArmy #NathuLa #Sikkim #IndiaChinaBorder #FactCheckIndia @adgpi @easterncomd @trishakticorps @PIBFactCheck @GoI_MeitY @SpokespersonMoD