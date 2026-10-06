UP Elections 2027: Why Smaller Parties Are Turning To Congress Even As Akhilesh Keeps His Distance

Congress's broader approach has drawn comparisons to the BJP's own pre-2017 UP playbook: building alliances with smaller, locally influential caste-based outfits and absorbing credible leaders into its own fold, rather than relying solely on its tie-up with a single larger party. Reports suggest Congress is open to fielding leaders like Maurya on its own symbol, which would mean such seats come out of Congress's share of the alliance rather than a separate allocation from the SP.