PM Modi To Inaugurate 5 Projects Worth ₹3,350 Cr In Ladakh On Oct 15

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate five development projects worth ₹3,350 crore in Ladakh through video conferencing on October 15.
The projects include a new Leh airport terminal, the 298-km Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road and two power infrastructure projects.
The package also features India’s first Petroglyph Conservation Park and 40 water bodies under Project Him Sarovar to improve heritage conservation and water security.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicate five development projects worth around ₹3,350 crore in Ladakh on October 15 through video conferencing. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.
The projects cover air and road connectivity, power infrastructure, cultural heritage conservation and water security in the Union Territory, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.
The projects include a new passenger terminal at Leh airport, the 298-km Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, two power infrastructure projects, India’s first Petroglyph Conservation Park and 40 water bodies developed under Project Him Sarovar.
Leh Airport Terminal
Modi will inaugurate the New Passenger Terminal Building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh, built at a cost of ₹640 crore.
Spread across 23,800 square metres, the terminal is designed to handle 35 lakh passengers annually. It incorporates geothermal energy to improve energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint.
According to the PMO, the terminal combines modern passenger facilities with elements of Ladakh’s cultural heritage. It is expected to improve air connectivity and passenger facilities while supporting sustainable infrastructure development in the ecologically sensitive region.
Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road
The Prime Minister will also dedicate the 298-km Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).
The road connects Nimmu in Leh with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh through the remote Zanskar Valley. It provides an alternative route to Ladakh, supplementing the Srinagar-Leh and Manali-Leh highways.
The route passes through challenging Himalayan terrain, including the high-altitude Shinkun La Pass. The PMO said the road will improve operational mobility and logistical support for the Armed Forces.
It is also expected to improve access for residents of Zanskar to healthcare, education, markets and other essential services.
Power Infrastructure Projects
As part of efforts to strengthen energy infrastructure and harness Ladakh’s hydropower potential, Modi will inaugurate the 9 MW Hanu Small Hydroelectric Project and the 66 kV Double-Circuit Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi Transmission Line.
The projects are expected to strengthen power evacuation infrastructure and improve the reliability of the region’s electricity network.
The PMO said the initiatives would support the development of Ladakh’s hydropower resources and strengthen its energy infrastructure.
Petroglyph Conservation Park
Modi will also inaugurate India’s first Petroglyph Conservation Park at Sindhu Ghat in Leh.
Ladakh is home to hundreds of prehistoric rock art sites featuring carvings of wildlife, human figures and symbolic representations. These provide insights into the region’s history and past human settlements.
The PMO described the petroglyphs as an important record of Ladakh’s cultural and civilisational past. The park is intended to protect these remains, raise public awareness and promote responsible heritage tourism.
Project Him Sarovar And Water Security
Water conservation is another focus of the development package. Modi will inaugurate 40 water bodies developed across 40 villages under Project Him Sarovar.
The initiative aims to address water scarcity and seasonal variations in availability in Ladakh, where agriculture depends heavily on snowmelt and glacial runoff.
According to the PMO, farmers often face a shortage of water during the crucial sowing season, despite the availability of snowmelt and glacial runoff at other times of the year.
Project Him Sarovar seeks to store water when it is available and make it accessible when required, supporting irrigation, livelihoods and long-term water security. The initiative is aligned with Mission Amrit Sarovar.