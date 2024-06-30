Massive Avalanche Hits Gandhi Sarovar On Hills Behind Kedarnath Temple | Video

A massive avalanche hit the Gandhi Sarovar located four kilometres above the Kedarnath Dham, early Sunday morning. Devotees who went to visit the Kedarnath temple this morning captured the natural phenomenon, which occurred around 5 am, on their mobile phones.
“The avalanche occurred near the Chorabari glacier and fell into the valley, but there was no loss of life or property,” Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said, PTI reported.
A huge cloud of snow was seen sliding down with speed and stopped after falling into a deep ravine. The avalanche occurred in the upper region of the Gandhi Sarovar in Chorabari glacier, below the snow-covered Meru-Sumeru mountain range located at the upper end of Kedarnath valley.
Watch the video here:
In 2022, three avalanches hit the area in the months of September and October. Five such incidents of avalanches were reported in the Chorabari glacier in May and June 2023. Following this, scientists from the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing and the Wadia Institute took stock of the entire situation by conducting terrestrial and aerial surveys of the area.
The team of scientists had then described these incidents as “normal” in the Himalayan region, but they had emphasised on improving security in the Kedarnath Dham area.
Earlier this month, the revered Kedarnath Dham witnessed a massive number of devotees, the number surpassing more than 7 lakh till June 6.
As per the district magistrate of Rudraprayag, a total of 7,10,698 pilgrims made the journey to the world-famous 11th Jyotirlinga Kedarnath Dham in just 28 days since May 10.
(With PTI Inputs)