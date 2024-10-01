Kaziranga National Park Reopens: Balancing Wildlife Conservation And Sustainable Tourism

With a record-breaking 3.27 lakh tourists visiting the park in the previous season, Kaziranga is setting its sights even higher for the 2024-25 season. The park authorities, backed by the state government, are confident that improvements in infrastructure and the addition of new tourist attractions will further boost its popularity. However, as the park enters this new season, it is crucial to examine the balance between attracting more visitors and preserving the ecological integrity of this unique landscape.