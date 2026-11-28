Supreme Court-appointed joint receiver Justice S. Vaidyanathan announced in Madurai on Saturday, November 28, 2026, that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam would be lit atop the 'Deepathoon' stone pillar on Thirupparankundram hill at 5 pm.
Following temple rituals with co-receiver Justice V. Parthiban, the sacred flame was carried from the Uchipillaiyar Mandapam and lit atop the scaffolding-supported pillar using 30 kg of ghee, 50 metres of cotton wick, and 5 kg of camphor.
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel took security control of the hill—restricting hilltop access to 50 designated individuals—after the Supreme Court suspended the temple's board of trustees and issued contempt notices to 15 top Tamil Nadu officials over non-compliance on November 24.
The traditional Karthigai Deepam will be lit atop the stone pillar on Thirupparankundram hill at 5 PM, Justice S Vaidyanathan said here on Saturday.
In a brief comment, Justice Vaidyanathan, former chief justice of the High Court of Meghalaya, following consultations with officials and priests, declared that the "deepam will be lit at 5 pm."
Later, he reportedly conveyed to local officials that the District Collector should be present during the ceremony, and the official, Nishant Krishna subsequently joined the former judges, and all of them are expected to reach by foot the Deepathoon (stone pillar) spot atop the hill by 4 pm.
Justice Vaidyanathan and Justice V Parthiban, former judge, High Court of Madras, arrived here from Chennai in the morning.
The former judges, following a pooja and rituals at the Thirupparankundram temple, handed over the cauldron to the priests for fixing it atop the stone pillar, which is supported by scaffolding, on the hill.
Devotees and local people have gathered in large numbers at the foot of the hill to witness the spectacle.
Meanwhile, the CRPF personnel have taken control of the hill, and announcements were made on the public address system that only 50 persons will be allowed on the hill to witness the event.
All arrangements are complete, local officials said, including the deployment of medical teams and ambulances.
On Friday, the Supreme Court had issued contempt notice to the Tamil Nadu government for "willful and brazen" violation of its earlier directive on the Karthigai Deepam issue and ordered that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the stone pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill here on Saturday.