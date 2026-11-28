Supreme Court-appointed receiver Justice S. Vaidyanathan, former Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, announced in Madurai on Saturday, November 28, 2026, that the traditional Karthigai Deepam would be lit atop the 'Deepathoon' stone pillar on Thirupparankundram hill at 5 pm

Priests lit the ceremonial Karthigai Lamp at the deepathon atop the Thirupparankundram hill, amid heightened security, following the Supreme Court's directive, in Madurai district, Tamil Nadu, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. Former Madras High Court judge Justice V Parthiban and former Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court and former Madras High Court judge S. Vaidyanathan is seen. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar