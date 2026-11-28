Karthigai Deepam lit at disputed Deepathoon pillar in Madurai.
Supreme Court intervention followed a dispute over the ritual's location.
Devotees celebrated as Pawan Kalyan welcomed the court's order.
The Karthigai Deepam was lit on Saturday atop the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Retired Supreme Court judges S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban were present at the ceremony.
Devotees broke into chants of “Vetrivel, Veeravel” as the Karthigai Deepam was lit, PTI reported. Some waved saffron shawls to mark the occasion at Thirupparankundram.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also reacted to the ceremony, welcoming the Supreme Court's intervention in the matter. The court had directed that the lamp be lit at the Deepathoon on the hill.
“The light of Dharma can never be diminished; truth and faith will always find their way,” Kalyan wrote on X.
Meanwhile, CRPF IG Vikram appealed to devotees not to gather near the Deepathoon. He said the area would remain out of bounds for the public until further notice, with entry restricted to authorised people.
He urged devotees to avoid heading towards the pillar and said the authorities would announce when public access could resume after holding discussions.
What Is The Karthigai Deepam Case?
The Karthigai Deepam lighting at Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai became the centre of a legal case between Hindu devotees and temple authorities. The Tamil Nadu government was also part of the case. The controversy revolves around a stone pillar called Deepathoon, where devotees wanted the ceremonial lamp to be lit during the annual festival.
The lamp had been lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar Temple for decades, after a 1996 Madras High Court order. This time devotees approached the courts seeking permission to light it at Deepathoon, which they said was the traditional site.
The Supreme Court allowed the lighting at the pillar as a one-time measure on November 20, 2026. However, Tamil Nadu authorities failed to implement the order on November 24. The Supreme Court subsequently suspended the temple's board of trustees, appointed two retired judges as receivers and directed that the lamp be lit on November 28.