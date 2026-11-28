The Supreme Court directed CRPF to take over security of Thiruparankundram hill, including the temple and the dargah, after the Karthigai Deepam dispute.
CRPF personnel had already begun security and surveillance work on the hill before the Saturday ceremony at Deepathoon.
A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi issued contempt notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the DGP and 13 others.
The Supreme Court directed the CRPF to handle security at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple, the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah and the entire Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai after the Karthigai Deepam lamp dispute. CRPF personnel had already begun security and surveillance duties on the hill ahead of Saturday’s ceremony at Deepathoon.
The deployment came a day after the court’s direction. Police personnel were also stationed near the Deepathoon before the scheduled ceremony.
The hill-side security move follows the court’s intervention in a row over where the ceremonial lamp should be lit. The dispute centres on Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai and the Karthigai Deepam lamp ceremony that is now set to take place under central force cover.
Court Orders And Notices
The court moved sharply. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi on Friday pulled up the Tamil Nadu government over alleged non-compliance with its November 20 order that had permitted lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon. It then issued contempt notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and 13 others.
“The wilful non-compliance of orders of the Court, especially by the executive authorities, cannot go unnoticed and it has to be dealt with an iron hand," the bench said.
The court also suspended the temple’s board of trustees and appointed two retired High Court judges, Vaidyanathan and Parthiban, as receivers to oversee its administration. They were asked to take charge immediately and ensure that the temple was managed in accordance with its rituals and traditions.
The Chief Secretary, the DGP and the other officials named in the contempt notices must appear before the court on December 15. They have to file detailed responses on why contempt proceedings should not begin against them.
Deepathoon Dispute
The row is over location. The top court said the lamp must be lit at the Deepathoon, the stone pillar on the hill, and kept at least 50 metres from the dargah. It also told police to protect the dargah and its premises.
The court also allowed devotees to light lamps at fixed spots on the hill, but only outside a 50-metre zone around the dargah. It said barricades may be put up to safeguard the dargah’s land and made clear that the ruling does not confer any rights over the disputed land.
Tamil Nadu has said the lamp is usually lit at the Uchippillayar mandapam near the shrine. Petitioners want the ritual shifted to the Deepathoon, the stone pillar higher up the hill.
The row deepened on November 24 when the lamp was lit at the usual Uchippillayar mandapam, even though the Supreme Court had ordered on November 20 that it be lit at the Deepathoon