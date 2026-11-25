Madurai District Collector's counsel informed the Supreme Court that the ceremonial lamp was not lit at the disputed Deepathoon.
Petitioners alleged deliberate non-compliance with the court's order and sought action against the authorities.
The Bench declined suo motu contempt proceedings, asking the petitioners to file a formal contempt petition.
The Supreme Court was informed on Wednesday that the Karthigai Deepam lamp was not lit at the disputed Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, despite the court's order permitting the ritual on November 24.
Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the Madurai District Collector, mentioned the matter before a Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul Pancholi, according to LiveLaw.
The same Bench had, last week, allowed the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon. Sankaranarayanan told the court that the Collector had filed a status report after the lamp was not lit at the designated spot.
Collector's Status Report
Sankaranarayanan requested the Bench to take up the status report filed by the Collector.
“I was supposed to file a status report of what took place; we have just had the file. Your lordship may take it up because unfortunately it didn't get lit at Deepathoon. As the Collector, I have traced out all the steps I was supposed to comply with. So that report we have placed,” he submitted.
Justice Aravind Kumar then observed that, under the Supreme Court's order, the Collector was required to file the status report three days after the ceremony.
Sankaranarayanan said it was better for the Collector to bring the matter to the court's notice before the other side raised it.
“I am sure the other side will bring the issue it was not lit. We thought it was best we bring the issue to the Court's notice,” he said.
Petitioners Allege Non-Compliance
Senior Advocate Guru Krishnakumar, appearing for the parties who had sought permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, said the Collector's submission amounted to an “anticipatory mentioning” of the alleged breach.
He described the failure to light the lamp at the disputed spot as “most unfortunate”.
Krishnakumar also alleged that a statement issued in the name of the temple's Board of Trustees had said the lamp should be lit at the Ucchipillaiyar temple, in accordance with custom. He claimed that the temple's sthanikars later denied issuing the statement.
“Deliberate attempt to non-comply with the order. They have succeeded by strategem and devices. This is a complete infraction of the rule of law,” Krishnakumar submitted.
He said the authorities had assured the Madras High Court until the last moment that they would comply with the order, but had refused to do so.
“The flame is still burning (at Ucchipillaiyar mandapam), let it be taken and put at the Deepathoon as a matter of rule of law,” he said.
SC Declines Suo Motu Action
Another counsel urged the Bench to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings, alleging deliberate and wilful disobedience of its direction.
The Bench declined to take suo motu action and asked the parties to file a contempt petition.
“No suo motu; file the necessary petition, we will issue appropriate orders if required. File it, then we will see,” Justice Kumar said.
Krishnakumar subsequently said that his side was filing a contempt petition.