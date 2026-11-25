Once again, bail pleas of jailed activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid 2020 Northeast Delhi riots 'larger conspiracy' case have come up before the Supreme Court. The apex court on Tuesday issued notice to the Delhi Police on bail pleas by Imam and Khalid.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing the activists' pleas challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to deny them bail in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case.
The bench said it would hear the police's response before considering their request for interim bail. "Not today," it said, declining to take up the interim bail plea at this stage.
The Legal Hurdle Before Bail
In their pleas, the activists sought bail contending that the prosecution had failed to examine protected witnesses and that the one-year embargo imposed by the Supreme Court in January is nearing its expiry.
This is the major legal hurdle before Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid. The Supreme Court’s January 5 order had allowed them to seek bail again only after one year or after protected witnesses were examined.
On January 5, the Supreme Court had denied bail to Khalid and Imam, holding that they stood on a “higher footing in the hierarchy of participation” in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the riots. At the same time, it granted conditional bail to five other accused: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohammad Salim Khan and Shadab Ahmad.
A bench headed by Justice Aravind Kumar said it was required to examine the allegations against each accused and whether their continued detention served a legitimate purpose recognised by law.
Months later, the Delhi High Court on September 30 refused to grant bail to Khalid and Imam in the UAPA case, saying neither conditions of the January order had been met. It held that granting relief would have effectively changed the top court’s order, which lay beyond its powers.
On November 5, Imam and Khalid moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order.
Imam's petition stated that the chargesheet in the case was filed on September 25, 2020, against 18 accused, and that the prosecution had cited more than 900 witnesses, including 47 protected witnesses. He submitted that despite spending six years and nine months in custody as an undertrial, the prosecution had failed to examine even a single witness.
Khalid, in his plea, also argued that the prosecution's failure to examine protected witnesses, coupled with the impending expiry of the one-year term imposed by the Supreme Court, meant that his continued incarceration would violate Article 21 of the Constitution. This constitutional provision protects a person’s right to life and personal liberty.