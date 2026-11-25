On November 5, Imam and Khalid moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order.



Imam's petition stated that the chargesheet in the case was filed on September 25, 2020, against 18 accused, and that the prosecution had cited more than 900 witnesses, including 47 protected witnesses. He submitted that despite spending six years and nine months in custody as an undertrial, the prosecution had failed to examine even a single witness.