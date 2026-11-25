GalaxEye has partnered with Bellatrix Aerospace to supply propulsion systems for its next 30 Drishti Gen-II OptoSAR satellites.
Bellatrix will design, build and test Arka Hall-effect electric propulsion systems to manoeuvre and position the satellites in orbit.
IN-SPACe said the deal is the largest B2B order by an Indian private space company in terms of satellite count since the sector opened to private players in 2020.
Bengaluru-based space technology companies GalaxEye and Bellatrix Aerospace have entered into a partnership under which Bellatrix will supply in-space propulsion systems for 30 satellites being developed by GalaxEye, marking a major business-to-business order in India's private space sector.
The multi-year contract covers GalaxEye's next 30 Drishti Gen-II OptoSAR satellites. According to The New Indian Express, the order is the largest business-to-business deal by an Indian private space company in terms of satellite count since the space sector was opened to private players in 2020, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) said.
The partnership was signed in the presence of V Narayanan, Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO); Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe; and Air Vice Marshal Manu Midha, Director General of the Defence Space Agency.
Under the agreement, Bellatrix Aerospace will design, build, test and deliver Arka Hall-effect electric propulsion systems for all 30 satellites. The thrusters will help the spacecraft move from their initial rideshare deployment orbits into their designated orbital positions.
According to TNIE, the propulsion systems will also enable the satellites to maintain precise spacing in orbit despite variations in atmospheric drag. This is necessary to ensure predictable revisit schedules, allowing customers to obtain satellite imagery of specific locations at regular intervals. According to GalaxEye, the systems will also help steer satellites clear of space debris and bring them down safely at the end of their operational lives.
GalaxEye develops satellites using its proprietary OptoSAR imaging technology, which combines optical and synthetic aperture radar capabilities. The technology allows its satellites to capture images of locations on Earth through clouds, smoke and darkness.
The contract comes as GalaxEye works to expand its Earth-observation programme after a setback with its first satellite. Mission Drishti, launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on May 3, 2026, lost communication in July after an anomaly that the company said was likely linked to radiation from a geomagnetic solar storm. GalaxEye has said it aims to build a 30-satellite constellation by 2030. In September, the Technology Development Board signed an agreement to provide ₹63.84 crore under the Research Development and Innovation Fund for a ₹247.69-crore project to develop next-generation OptoSAR technology capable of imaging at resolutions finer than 0.5 metres for future satellite missions.
Bellatrix Aerospace, meanwhile, develops propulsion systems used to manoeuvre and position satellites once they reach orbit. Its propulsion hardware has previously been flight-tested on ISRO missions.