The contract comes as GalaxEye works to expand its Earth-observation programme after a setback with its first satellite. Mission Drishti, launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on May 3, 2026, lost communication in July after an anomaly that the company said was likely linked to radiation from a geomagnetic solar storm. GalaxEye has said it aims to build a 30-satellite constellation by 2030. In September, the Technology Development Board signed an agreement to provide ₹63.84 crore under the Research Development and Innovation Fund for a ₹247.69-crore project to develop next-generation OptoSAR technology capable of imaging at resolutions finer than 0.5 metres for future satellite missions.