The Tripura BJP unveiled its 21-point 'Sankalp Patra' ahead of the November 27 civic elections across urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation.
Key urban pledges focus on easing traffic congestion via a new Agartala flyover and bypass roads, alongside upgrading drainage, waste management, and underground power cabling.
To tackle youth unemployment, the manifesto promises Tripura's first 10-acre IT park, a 5,000-seat convention centre, and expanded parks and multipurpose halls.
The Tripura BJP on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming civic polls, promising improved amenities, modern infrastructure and employment opportunities for the youth.
The elections to 16 civic bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), will be held on November 27. The counting is scheduled to take place on December 2.
The 21-point ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) outlines plans to address major urban challenges, including traffic congestion, drainage, waste management, electricity supply and road connectivity, state BJP president Abhishek Debroy told a press conference here.
“To ease traffic congestion, we propose to develop additional parking zones across urban areas, construct another flyover in Agartala and complete the ongoing bypass road project, if the party is voted to power again,” he said.
Strengthening drainage networks, modernising electricity distribution systems and expediting underground cabling also feature in the manifesto, Debroy said.
He said the party will install CCTV cameras in sensitive areas, improve slum infrastructure, complete pending road construction work and expand housing facilities under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).
The BJP also promised to ensure purified drinking water for every household, along with piped natural gas connections, improved sewerage systems and restoration of urban water bodies.
“The party will take steps to generate opportunities for the youth through municipal projects, and simplify the Startup Development Project. It has also proposed expanding parks, open gyms and green spaces,” Debroy said.
The major infrastructure proposals include modern multipurpose halls in urban areas, a conference hall in the city that can accommodate 5,000 people, and the state's “first IT park on 10 acres of land”, he added.