Tripura Govt Bars Doctors at Agartala Hospital from Private Practice, Announces 20pc Allowance

A 20 per cent hike on basic salary will be given as a non-practice allowance to faculty members and medical officers of GB Pant Hospital and Agartala Government Medical College, state Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on Tuesday.
He said the council of ministers, in its last meeting held on Monday, passed a proposal to bar the faculty members and medical officers of GBP Pant Hospital & AGMC from private practice.
"In exchange, they will get a 20 per cent hike in basic salary as a non-practice allowance. A notification will be issued soon in this regard," he said.
The decision, the minister said, was taken to improve services at the state's premier healthcare institution.
"Chief Minister Manik Saha views that despite the strengthening of infrastructure, complaints are being received when it comes to the satisfaction of patients. The authorities concerned have consulted with the doctors' body before taking the decision," he said.
Chowdhury said the faculty members and medical officers of the state-run hospital have the liberty to resign if they want to continue to attend private clinics.
Around 350 faculty members and medical officers are associated with the hospital, an official said.
"Initially, the decision will be implemented only for doctors at GB Pant Hospital & AGMC as a case study, and later it could be extended to other government hospitals," the minister said.