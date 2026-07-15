Escaped Prisoner Shot in Leg After Attacking Police in Kalaburagi, 2 Cops Injured

The accused, identified as Santosh, allegedly attacked the police personnel when they tracked him down and attempted to arrest him, they said.
In self-defence, police opened fire, injuring him in the leg, police said, adding that two police constables also sustained injuries in the incident.
According to police, Santosh is one among the three convicted prisoners who escaped from the Kalaburagi Central Prison here after allegedly cutting a bathroom grill and using a ladder to scale the compound wall early on Tuesday.
Special teams have been formed to trace the remaining two convicted prisoners.
Santosh and the injured policemen were admitted to the Trauma Centre at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital in Kalaburagi for treatment, a senior police officer said.
Further investigation is underway, police added.