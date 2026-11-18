Voyager 1 has become the first human-made object to reach one light-day from Earth
The spacecraft is approximately 16.09 billion miles away, with communications taking nearly 48 hours for a round trip
Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 continues its journey through interstellar space with the Golden Record aboard
Imagine sending someone a message and waiting 48 hours for an answer. That is now the reality of communicating with NASA's Voyager 1, which on Wednesday, became the first human-made object to travel one light-day away from Earth.
According to NASA, the spacecraft crossed the milestone at 2:16:07 am Pacific Standard Time (3:46:07 pm IST), reaching approximately 16.094 billion miles (25.902 billion kilometres) from Earth. Travelling at around 38,000 mph (61,000 kmph), Voyager 1 has taken nearly five decades to reach a distance that light covers in just 24 hours.
A light-day is a measurement of distance, not time. It represents how far light travels in 24 hours at approximately 186,000 miles (299,000 kilometres) per second. At Voyager 1's current distance, radio signals carrying instructions from Earth take about 24 hours to arrive. A response from the spacecraft takes another 24 hours.
As Suzanne Dodd, Voyager project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, explained in October: "If you want to say 'hello' to Voyager, you send your message and then you go home and you wait two days before you finally get a response."
A 1977 Journey Into The Unknown
Voyager 1 was launched on September 5, 1977, shortly after its twin spacecraft, Voyager 2. Both missions were designed to take advantage of a rare planetary alignment that occurs once every 176 years, allowing them to explore the outer planets.
Voyager 1 made historic encounters with Jupiter and Saturn, helping scientists discover new moons, study Saturn's rings and observe volcanic activity on Jupiter's moon Io. It crossed into interstellar space in August 2012, becoming the first spacecraft to pass beyond the heliosphere, the protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields generated by the Sun.
Its twin, Voyager 2, followed in 2018 and remains the only spacecraft to have visited Uranus and Neptune.
A Message From Earth, For Whoever Finds It
Perhaps the most unusual passenger aboard Voyager 1 is a 12-inch gold-plated copper disc known as the Golden Record. It contains sounds, music, greetings in multiple languages and images intended to represent life and civilisation on Earth.
The record was designed as a time capsule for any extraterrestrial intelligence that might eventually encounter the spacecraft. Both Voyager probes carry a copy as they continue their journeys into interstellar space.
The Challenge Of Keeping Voyager Alive
Reaching the milestone has also highlighted the difficulty of maintaining a spacecraft launched nearly 50 years ago. Its plutonium-powered generators lose approximately four watts of electrical power every year as they age.
NASA engineers have been shutting down non-essential systems and switching equipment to lower-power alternatives to extend the mission. In October, they restored communications after a brief interruption that had left the spacecraft out of contact for about a day.
The one-light-day milestone does not mark a new physical boundary in space or cause any change aboard Voyager 1. It is, instead, a reminder of how far human engineering has travelled, and how a spacecraft built in the 1970s is still sending scientific data from beyond the Sun's neighbourhood.