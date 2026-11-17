India called for a country-driven just transition, seeking adequate finance, technology transfer and capacity-building support for developing countries.
At COP31, Bhupender Yadav rejected uniform transition pathways, stressing the need to respect national circumstances and development priorities.
India backed a two-tier Just Transition Mechanism to provide practical assistance while protecting workers, vulnerable communities and national sovereignty.
India on Monday called for a country-driven approach to the global just transition agenda, saying developing countries must receive adequate financial support, technology transfer and capacity-building assistance to implement their national priorities.
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav made the remarks at the Fourth Annual High-Level Ministerial Roundtable on Just Transition under the UAE Just Transition Work Programme at the UN Climate Change Conference COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.
Reaffirming India's commitment to an inclusive and equitable transition that leaves no one behind, Yadav said the focus must shift from discussions and the exchange of experiences towards practical implementation.
He said just transition must follow a whole-of-economy and whole-of-society approach, covering employment, social protection, climate adaptation, poverty eradication, energy access and sustainable development.
The Minister stressed that developing countries need adequate finance, technology transfer and capacity-building support to pursue their transition pathways while addressing their specific development needs.
India Rejects One-Size-Fits-All Approach
Yadav said just transition could not follow a uniform model as countries have different national circumstances, vulnerabilities and development priorities.
Citing India's experience, he referred to sub-national heat action and disaster management plans aimed at addressing the vulnerabilities of workers and communities. He also highlighted India's renewable energy expansion, which seeks to combine low-carbon development with affordable energy access.
He said these initiatives demonstrated the importance of integrating just transition into climate adaptation, livelihood and development planning.
India Calls For Two-Tier Just Transition Mechanism
Yadav called for clearly defined and complementary roles for the UAE Just Transition Work Programme and the proposed Just Transition Mechanism.
He said the Work Programme should continue to provide a platform for dialogue and the exchange of experiences, while the proposed mechanism should focus on practical support through technical assistance, capacity-building and cooperation.
Reaffirming India's support for operationalising a two-tier, Party-guided Just Transition Mechanism, Yadav said it must address the needs of developing countries while respecting national sovereignty and different national circumstances.
He added that the mechanism should build on existing initiatives, avoid duplication and facilitate access to adequate means of implementation.
The Minister said the proposed mechanism should neither prescribe uniform sectoral pathways nor create new obligations. Instead, it should enable countries to pursue their own transition strategies in line with national priorities, while ensuring that workers, communities and vulnerable groups are not left behind.
COP31 Must Move Just Transition Towards Implementation
Yadav said COP31 offered an opportunity to take the global just transition agenda beyond discussions and towards practical, country-driven implementation.
He reiterated India's readiness to work with other parties towards an inclusive outcome that advances just transition while safeguarding the development priorities of developing countries.