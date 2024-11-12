International

'Climate Crisis Is Cost Of Living Crisis': UN Climate Change Chief At COP29

Stiell, the executive secretary of the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), also criticised the tendency to sideline climate action in national policies, calling it “a recipe for disaster.”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
UN Climate Change chief Simon Stiell
UN Climate Change chief Simon Stiell Photo: Rafiq Maqbool/AP
info_icon

Issuing a stark warning on the massive economic toll of climate change, UN Climate Change chief Simon Stiell on Tuesday said its worsening impacts will put “inflation on steroids” and urged nations to take more decisive action.

Stiell, the executive secretary of the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), also criticised the tendency to sideline climate action in national policies, calling it “a recipe for disaster.”

Addressing the World Leaders Climate Action Summit at the annual UN Climate Change conference -- COP29 – here, he characterised the climate crisis as an “economy-killer” with impacts already draining up to 5 per cent of GDP in various countries.

Highlighting the urgent need for bold policies, Stiell underscored how climate impacts have evolved from a “distant concern” to an “immediate financial threat,” and emphasised that worsening climate events are no longer just a future generations' issue.

“The climate crisis is a cost-of-living crisis,” he said, pointing to how climate-induced disasters are driving up household and business costs, inflating the cost of goods and services globally.

“Worsening climate impacts will put inflation on steroids unless every country can take bolder climate action,” he warned.

Drawing parallels with the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on supply chains and economic stability, Stiell urged nations to treat climate finance as “global inflation insurance” rather than an optional agenda item.

He criticised the tendency to sideline climate action in national policies, calling it “a recipe for disaster.”

Stiell appealed to leaders not just to contain the economic fallout but to recognise the opportunities in transitioning to clean energy. “Bolder climate action can drive economic opportunity and abundance everywhere,” he noted, positioning clean energy as a foundation for creating jobs, boosting growth, and reducing pollution.

The UN climate chief also emphasised the importance of setting a robust global climate finance goal, framing it as a non-negotiable outcome for COP29.

“Billions of people simply cannot afford for their government to leave COP29 without a global climate finance goal,” he stressed, urging leaders to communicate their expectations to their negotiators to expedite cooperation and avoid diplomatic standoffs.

Stiell also called for renewed commitments on national climate plans (NDCs) and targets, stating that a concerted effort would enable all nations to capitalise on clean energy advancements and climate resilience.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Vs Jharkhand Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group D Round 5: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
  2. Punjab Vs Bihar Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Match
  3. Uttar Pradesh Vs Karnataka Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 5: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
  4. Oman Vs Netherlands, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch OMA Vs NED Match
  5. Jammu and Kashmir Vs Tripura Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Match
Football News
  1. Ronaldo 'Can't Think Long Term Anymore' As Star Footballer Approaches 40
  2. India Vs Malaysia: Players Believing In Our Style Of Play Is Key, Says Manolo Marquez
  3. UEFA Nations League: Martin Odegaard Given Time To Recover As Arsenal Star Pulls Out Of Norway Squad
  4. Premier League: Ruben Dias Dares Manchester City's Critics To Doubt Team
  5. La Liga: Barcelona's Yamal, Lewandowski Sidelined Due To Injuries
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
  2. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
  3. ATP Finals: Alcaraz Struggles With Stomach Issue In Loss To Ruud, Zverev Beats Rublev
  4. ATP Finals 2024: In-Form Zverev Edges Rublev To Kickstart Hat-Trick Hunt
  5. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz 'Didn't Feel Completely Well' In Shock Casper Ruud Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  2. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea
  3. China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Crush MAS 5-0 In Clinical Victory
  4. Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: JPN Break Thai Defense To Secure 1-1 Draw
  5. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3: 65.5% Voter Turnout Recorded, 3 Districts Saw Highest Turnout In 30 Years
  2. CJI Khanna Prohibits Oral Mentioning Of Urgent Cases In SC; Divides Lawyers
  3. Day In Pics: November 12, 2024
  4. Delhi, Lahore – The Estranged Neighbours Continue To Battle Toxic Air
  5. Dehradun: Car Crashes Into Truck Killing Six Students, One Injured
Entertainment News
  1. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  2. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  3. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  4. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  5. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
US News
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. 'Climate Crisis Is Cost Of Living Crisis': UN Climate Change Chief At COP29
  2. West Asia Conflict: Hezbollah Fires Rockets Towards Israel As Tensions Soar
  3. COP29 In Azerbaijan: Climate Funding, Fossil Fuels And More On Agenda| All You Need To Know
  4. Heavy Layer Of Smog Covers Pakistan As Air Quality Remains Poor 
  5. How The Gisele Pelicot Case Is Pushing France To Redefine Rape Laws
Latest Stories
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction
  3. Horoscope Today, November 12, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Blind Cricket Team Awaits Govt Clearance To Travel To Pakistan
  5. What Is 4B Movement And Why Are American Women Googling It?
  6. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  7. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival
  8. Election Wrap: Uddhav Claims 'Bag Check' Ahead Of Poll Rally; JMM Releases Manifesto