‘You Cannot Build Peace On A Burning Planet,’ Guterres Says In Final COP31 Address

Addressing the incoming secretary general, he said climate change “does not stay in its lane”. According to Guterres, it drives anger and displacement worldwide, wipes out development gains built over decades, pushes countries deeper into deficit and intensifies competition for land and water. He reportedly said it also fuels instability and increasingly threatens communities and countries. For these reasons, he said, he has never treated climate action as one issue among many and sees it as central to every aspect of the UN’s work.