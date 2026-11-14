Rajasthan panchayat polls: Final phase of voting underway in 25 districts

Voting for Rajasthan's fourth and final panchayat election phase began across 25 districts on Saturday.
Elections are being held for 2,524 seats, with 8,843 candidates contesting.
More than 1.05 crore voters are eligible to vote across 11,905 polling stations.
Voting for the fourth and final phase of elections to Rajasthan's zila parishads and panchayat samitis began at 7 am on Saturday across 25 districts, officials said.
Polling for 2,524 seats is being held till 6 pm, with 8,843 candidates in the fray. These include 1,322 candidates contesting 382 zila parishad wards and 7,521 candidates for 2,142 panchayat samiti wards.
More than 1.05 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 11,905 polling stations. The electorate comprises 54.88 lakh men and 51.05 lakh women.
BJP leader Rajendra Rathore's son Prakram Singh and daughter-in-law Kanika Singh Rathore are among the prominent candidates contesting from Churu district.
Sri Ganganagar has the highest number of zila parishad wards in this phase, with 101 candidates contesting 30 seats. It also has the highest number of panchayat samiti candidates, with 553 contestants for 164 wards.
In Jaipur, polling is being held for 13 zila parishad and 82 panchayat samiti wards, with 273 candidates in the fray.
Polling in the first three phases was held on October 22, October 28 and November 3. Counting of votes for all four phases will take place on November 20, followed by elections for zila pramukhs and panchayat samiti pradhans.