Rajasthan Panchayat Polls: Final Phase Of Voting Underway In 25 Districts

P
PTI
Published at:

Voting is underway in the final phase of Rajasthan's panchayat elections across 25 districts.

image Prefer on Google
vote, election
Rajasthan panchayat polls: Final phase of voting underway in 25 districts
Summary of this article

  • Voting for Rajasthan's fourth and final panchayat election phase began across 25 districts on Saturday.

  • Elections are being held for 2,524 seats, with 8,843 candidates contesting.

  • More than 1.05 crore voters are eligible to vote across 11,905 polling stations.

Voting for the fourth and final phase of elections to Rajasthan's zila parishads and panchayat samitis began at 7 am on Saturday across 25 districts, officials said.

Polling for 2,524 seats is being held till 6 pm, with 8,843 candidates in the fray. These include 1,322 candidates contesting 382 zila parishad wards and 7,521 candidates for 2,142 panchayat samiti wards.

More than 1.05 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 11,905 polling stations. The electorate comprises 54.88 lakh men and 51.05 lakh women.

BJP leader Rajendra Rathore's son Prakram Singh and daughter-in-law Kanika Singh Rathore are among the prominent candidates contesting from Churu district.

Social Activist Sanjit 'Bunker' Roy, Founder Of Barefoot College Dies In Rajasthan

By Outlook News Desk

Sri Ganganagar has the highest number of zila parishad wards in this phase, with 101 candidates contesting 30 seats. It also has the highest number of panchayat samiti candidates, with 553 contestants for 164 wards.

In Jaipur, polling is being held for 13 zila parishad and 82 panchayat samiti wards, with 273 candidates in the fray.

Polling in the first three phases was held on October 22, October 28 and November 3. Counting of votes for all four phases will take place on November 20, followed by elections for zila pramukhs and panchayat samiti pradhans.

Related Content
A camel herder sits beside his livestock on the desert dunes ahead of the annual Pushkar Camel Fair, scheduled to be held from November 17 to 24, in Pushkar, Ajmer district, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Rajasthan: Polling for the third phase of panchayat elections begin - | Photo: @ashokgehlot51/X via PTI
Rajasthan Congress worker dies by suicide - null
Rajasthan Panchayat Polls - null

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories