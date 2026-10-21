Mohanlal, a 45-year-old Congress candidate contesting the Mangta Panchayat Samiti ward 8 election in Barmer, allegedly died by suicide.
The candidate's body was discovered in a field in Alamji Ka Than village a day before scheduled voting.
Local police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
A 45-year-old Congress candidate contesting the panchayat samiti elections in Rajasthan's Barmer district allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, a day before polling, police said.
The deceased, identified as Mohanlal, was contesting from ward number 8 of the Mangta Panchayat Samiti.
His body was found hanging from a tree in his agricultural field at Alamji Ka Than (Udasar) village early Wednesday morning.
Sadar SHO Devichand Dhaka said Mohanlal had gone to his field around 4 am, where he allegedly hanged himself.
Locals spotted the body and informed his family and police. The body was brought down in the presence of family members and shifted to the mortuary of Gudamalani hospital, police said.
The reason behind the suspected suicide is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway.