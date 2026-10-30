A Dream Cruise, A Fuel Crisis And An Abrupt Exit: The Odyssey's Cambodia Ordeal

Villa Vie Residences suspended operations of its residential cruise ship, Odyssey, after fuel costs rose sharply, forcing 203 passengers to disembark in Cambodia
The company said monthly fuel expenses per cabin had increased from a historical average of $1,800 to an estimated $6,000–8,000 in parts of Asia, amid the Iran war
The operator is pursuing a 60-day restructuring and recapitalisation effort, while CEO Mikael Petterson has indicated plans to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, leaving the voyage's resumption uncertain
More than 200 passengers aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey were told to leave the ship by 2 PM on Tuesday, after its operator announced that the residential cruise’s three-and-a-half-year world voyage would be suspended because it could no longer secure the fuel needed to continue operations.
The instruction gave passengers approximately seven hours to pack their belongings and disembark at Sihanoukville, Cambodia. The crew was to remain aboard to maintain the vessel and its essential systems.
The ship had arrived in Cambodia on October 23 with 203 passengers and 156 crew members, according to local officials. While some passengers have since left the country by air, others remained in Sihanoukville trying to arrange accommodation and onward travel. The abrupt suspension left residents uncertain about their immediate plans and the money they had committed to living aboard the vessel.
Villa Vie Residences, the ship’s operator, attributed the decision to a sharp rise in fuel costs linked to the Iran war. In an announcement made on Tuesday, the company said it would temporarily suspend operations while pursuing a 60-day restructuring and recapitalisation effort. It also acknowledged that no financing or transaction had been secured and that there was no guaranteed outcome.
What Was The Odyssey’s World Voyage?
The Villa Vie Odyssey was marketed as a residential cruise, offering customers the option to purchase or rent cabins and live aboard the ship while travelling between destinations. Unlike a conventional holiday cruise, the arrangement was designed for extended stays at sea, with residents able to make the vessel their home for months or years.
The Odyssey departed Belfast, Northern Ireland, on October 3, 2024, for a planned three-and-a-half-year journey covering more than 425 ports across 147 countries and all seven continents. The vessel had capacity for approximately 650 residents, though only 203 passengers were aboard when operations were suspended.
For some, the arrangement represented a long-term change in lifestyle, involving substantial financial commitments. Passengers interviewed by news organisations described the uncertainty of being asked to leave a ship that had served as their home, with little time to organise their next steps.
How Did Fuel Costs Become Unsustainable?
The company said its monthly fuel expenditure, calculated on an equivalent per-cabin basis, had increased from a historical average of about $1,800 to an estimated $6,000–8,000 in parts of Asia. It said the rise was linked to the Iran conflict, which began in late February 2026.
Villa Vie said it had attempted to reduce consumption by slowing the ship and spending more time in port. These measures, however, were not enough to offset the increase. The operator also said it could neither absorb the additional operating losses nor realistically pass the full cost on to residents.
In an interview with CBS News on Wednesday, chief executive Mikael Petterson said the price of fuel had risen from about $700 per tonne before the conflict to between $2,000 and $3,000 afterwards. The ship consumed approximately 700–800 tonnes each month, he said, while the company’s monthly expenses had increased from around $400,000 to $2 million.
Were There Financial Problems Before The Fuel Crisis?
The suspension also brought renewed attention to the company’s finances before the latest increase in fuel costs.
A Business Insider report said Villa Vie had sought loans from residents in April, offering interest rates of 12–24%. It also reported that an internal message sent by chief executive Kathy Villalba on August 1 described the company as having reached a critical financial position and asked residents for additional fuel contributions.
Passengers interviewed by AP also said they had repeatedly been asked to contribute towards fuel and other expenses. Petterson added that a prospective investment deal had fallen through shortly before the suspension.
These accounts raise questions about the financial pressures facing the company before the fuel-price escalation. However, the resident loans and internal communications were reported separately and were not part of Villa Vie’s public announcement explaining the suspension.
What Happened To Passengers In Cambodia?
The sudden deadline left passengers with limited time to make arrangements in a country where many had not expected to end their journey. Some flew out of Cambodia after disembarking, while others stayed in Sihanoukville to find hotels and organise onward travel.
As per AP, passengers said that they had to make their own arrangements and described uncertainty over their belongings and future plans while also facing difficulties of finding accommodation and arranging travel after leaving the ship.
Cambodian Tourism Minister Hout Hak visited passengers at the Independence Hotel in Sihanoukville on Thursday. The visit came after local officials confirmed the number of passengers and crew aboard the vessel when it arrived.
Is The Company Heading For Bankruptcy?
Villa Vie initially announced a 60-day effort to restructure and recapitalise its operations. It said discussions were under way but cautioned that no financing had been finalised and that a recovery was not assured.
A day later, Petterson added that the company planned to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States. He said it had run out of money while seeking a financial partner and had borrowed funds and stretched payrolls before reaching a point where additional capital was necessary.
However, as of Friday formal Chapter 11 petition has been confirmed. Chapter 11 generally allows a business to restructure its debts under court supervision while seeking to continue operating. It does not, by itself, mean that the company has permanently closed or that the vessel has been sold.
Will The World Voyage Resume?
The immediate future of the Odyssey remains uncertain. Villa Vie’s 60-day restructuring period is intended to give the company time to secure financing or pursue a transaction, but it has announced no confirmed funding arrangement or date for resuming passenger operations.
Cambodian officials and the ship’s captain indicated that the vessel was expected to leave Cambodia on October 31, subject to securing fuel. That would mark its departure from Sihanoukville, not the resumption of the original world itinerary. Captain Emanuele Giudice also told local media that fuel shortages had forced the ship to shut down one generator, a chiller and non-essential lighting.
The suspension has exposed the financial risks of a residential cruise model that depends on keeping a vessel operational over an extended period. For passengers who committed money and made long-term living arrangements around the Odyssey, the central uncertainty is no longer simply where the ship will travel next, but whether the company can secure the funds to take them anywhere at all.