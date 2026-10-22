In Photos: Craters And Damaged Homes Mark Aftermath Of Russian Attack On Kyiv

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Residents surveyed missile craters and damaged apartments as firefighters battled blazes in Kyiv after an overnight Russian attack killed at least two people and injured 22, including four children. The bombardment struck homes and infrastructure hours after Vladimir Putin said he had agreed to resume trilateral negotiations following talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff

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A woman looks at residential house destroyed in a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky
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A woman looks at her damaged apartment after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky
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A woman looks at a crater after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky
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Firefighters try to extinguish a fire after a Russian missile attack in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky
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People look at a crater after a Russian missile strike in a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
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A journalist films a crater after a Russian missile strike on residential neighbourhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
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Rescue workers put out a fire at a residential house destroyed in a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
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A local man puts out a fire of car destroyed in a Russian missile strike on a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
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In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Services on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, rescue workers put out a fire of the Epicenter store destroyed in a Russian strike on Cherkasy region, Ukraine. | Photo: Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP
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Policemen walk in front of destroyed cars in the yard of a multi-storey residential building damaged by a Russian drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
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A multi-story residential building is seen damaged after a Russian drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka

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