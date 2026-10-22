In Photos: Craters And Damaged Homes Mark Aftermath Of Russian Attack On Kyiv

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Residents surveyed missile craters and damaged apartments as firefighters battled blazes in Kyiv after an overnight Russian attack killed at least two people and injured 22, including four children. The bombardment struck homes and infrastructure hours after Vladimir Putin said he had agreed to resume trilateral negotiations following talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff
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