Team India Shatters Record With Highest-Ever T20I Chase Against New Zealand

India complete their highest-ever T20I chase against New Zealand on Thursday
Sanju Samson top-scored for India with 60 off 33 balls
India lead the five-match T20I series 1-0 as they won the first match by four wickets
India scripted history in Christchurch on Thursday, October 22, completing their highest-ever successful run chase in T20I cricket. Chasing a mammoth total of 226 vs New Zealand in the 1st T20I of the five-match series, India reached the target with four wickets to spare.
Powered by Sanju Samson's 67 off 33 balls, India comfortably surpassed their previous record chase of 209, achieved against Australia in Visakhapatnam (2023) and matched against New Zealand in Raipur (2026).
The historic win also sits above iconic chases against the West Indies (208 in 2019) and Sri Lanka (207 in 2009), establishing a new benchmark for the Men in Blue.
Highest successful chases for India in T20Is
226 vs NZ, Christchurch, 2026
209 vs AUS, Visakhapatnam, 2023
209 vs NZ, Raipur, 2026
208 vs WI, Hyderabad, 2019
207 vs SL, Mohali, 2009
204 vs NZ, Auckland, 2020
What Happened In The Match?
Batting first, New Zealand posted their highest T20I total against India. Powered by Glenn Phillips' explosive knock of 82 off 40 balls, the hosts finished with 225/4 in their 20 overs. Finn Allen scored 45 off 24 balls to give New Zealand a fiery start before Phillips took over proceedings. Indian bowlers had a dismal outing, with Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, and Axar Patel taking a wicket each.
Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson provided the exact start required to chase a massive total, stitching a 93-run partnership for the opening wicket. Though New Zealand roared back in the middle overs with successive wickets, India held their nerve to cross the line and take a 1–0 lead in the series.