Team India Shatters Record With Highest-Ever T20I Chase Against New Zealand

Batting first, New Zealand posted their highest T20I total against India. Powered by Glenn Phillips' explosive knock of 82 off 40 balls, the hosts finished with 225/4 in their 20 overs. Finn Allen scored 45 off 24 balls to give New Zealand a fiery start before Phillips took over proceedings. Indian bowlers had a dismal outing, with Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, and Axar Patel taking a wicket each.