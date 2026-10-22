Team India Shatters Record With Highest-Ever T20I Chase Against New Zealand

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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Powered by Sanju Samson’s 33-ball 67, India gun down a mammoth 226-run target in Christchurch to eclipse their previous highest successful T20I chase of 209.

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Record! India Dismantle New Zealands Attack To Complete Highest Chase In T20I Cricket
Sanju Samson top-scored for India in the first T20I against New Zealand on Thursday, October 12, at the Hagley Oval | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India complete their highest-ever T20I chase against New Zealand on Thursday

  • Sanju Samson top-scored for India with 60 off 33 balls

  • India lead the five-match T20I series 1-0 as they won the first match by four wickets

India scripted history in Christchurch on Thursday, October 22, completing their highest-ever successful run chase in T20I cricket. Chasing a mammoth total of 226 vs New Zealand in the 1st T20I of the five-match series, India reached the target with four wickets to spare.

Powered by Sanju Samson's 67 off 33 balls, India comfortably surpassed their previous record chase of 209, achieved against Australia in Visakhapatnam (2023) and matched against New Zealand in Raipur (2026).

The historic win also sits above iconic chases against the West Indies (208 in 2019) and Sri Lanka (207 in 2009), establishing a new benchmark for the Men in Blue.

India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE Score

Highest successful chases for India in T20Is
226 vs NZ, Christchurch, 2026
209 vs AUS, Visakhapatnam, 2023
209 vs NZ, Raipur, 2026
208 vs WI, Hyderabad, 2019
207 vs SL, Mohali, 2009
204 vs NZ, Auckland, 2020

Six Hitting Machine! Abhishek Sharma Breaks T20I World Record Vs New Zealand

By Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay

What Happened In The Match?

Batting first, New Zealand posted their highest T20I total against India. Powered by Glenn Phillips' explosive knock of 82 off 40 balls, the hosts finished with 225/4 in their 20 overs. Finn Allen scored 45 off 24 balls to give New Zealand a fiery start before Phillips took over proceedings. Indian bowlers had a dismal outing, with Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, and Axar Patel taking a wicket each.

Related Content
India registered the highest successful run chase at Hagley Oval. - BCCI/X
IND vs NZ Live: India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st T20I | - Photo: Associated Press
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is confident of runs in Zimbabwe T20Is despite a mild debut against England. - X/BCCI
Mumbai: India's Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, left, during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final cricket match between India and England, in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson provided the exact start required to chase a massive total, stitching a 93-run partnership for the opening wicket. Though New Zealand roared back in the middle overs with successive wickets, India held their nerve to cross the line and take a 1–0 lead in the series.

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