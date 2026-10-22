Nepal Condemns Saudi Oilfield Drone Attack After Nepali, Filipino Nationals Killed

Nepal condemned the drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Shaybah oilfield after a Nepali and a Filipino national were killed by falling debris.
An Indian and a Pakistani national were injured after Saudi air defences intercepted the drone targeting the oilfield.
A separate attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam killed two people, including an Indian national, and injured eight others.
Nepal on Thursday condemned a drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia’s Shaybah oilfield after falling debris from the intercepted drone killed a Nepali national and a Filipino national.
Nepal’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the death in a statement posted on social media. According to PTI, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said air defences intercepted a drone targeting the oilfield on Wednesday, but falling debris killed the Nepali and Filipino nationals. An Indian and a Pakistani national were injured.
In its statement, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a Nepali citizen in debris falling from an intercepted drone attack at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field on Wednesday.”
The ministry added, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wish for the speedy recovery of all those injured.”
Nepal also reiterated its opposition to attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure, calling for disputes to be resolved through diplomatic engagement.
“Nepal reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of all attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure,” the ministry said.
“Reaffirming our principled position, Nepal continues to call for the peaceful resolution of disputes, including through dialogue, negotiation and diplomatic engagement,” it added.
Separately, an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Wednesday killed two people, including an Indian national, and injured eight others, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said. PTI reported that Saudi authorities had not publicly identified those responsible for the two attacks.