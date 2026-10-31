Selma Blair Offers Apology Over Plane Incident: 'I Take This Very Seriously'

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Selma Blair apologised in a video posted to Instagram on Friday for the October 11 airport incident

image Prefer on Google
Selma Blair airport incident
Selma Blair issues video apology over airport incident John Park Photography via Selma Blair Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Selma Blair allegedly injured a flight attendant and kicked a nurse after being removed from a plane at JFK International Airport.

  • Blair faces two state charges of 2nd-degree assault linked to the alleged attacks on the nurse and a Port Authority officer.

  • Her representatives have said a medical emergency on the L.A. to New York flight led to the episode.

Selma Blair posted a video apology on Friday (October 31) over the October 11 episode at John F. Kennedy International Airport. She faces two state charges of 2nd-degree assault after authorities said she injured a flight attendant and kicked a nurse when she was removed from a plane, with the charges tied to the nurse and a Port Authority officer.

The case centres on an episode at the New York airport after a flight from LA to New York.

Selma Blair Pleads Not Guilty to Alleged In-Flight Assault Charges

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

What Selma Blair said in her apology video

In a video posted to Instagram, the Legally Blonde actress said she had been advised by her attorneys not to say much about the case as a legal battle is ongoing.

“What I can tell you, though, is very simple, and the truest thing I know about myself, and that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life,” Selma said. “And so to the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, I frightened, alarmed: I am so sorry.”

Related Content
Flydubai Pilot Captain Smit - X
Selma Blair - X
null - null
Flydubai Co-Pilot Hamam al-Hammami allegedly planned 9/11 style attack - X

What we know about Selma Blair flight incident row

Blair’s representatives have said a “medical emergency” led to the incident on the flight from LA to New York. At John F. Kennedy International Airport, she was taken off the plane after allegedly injuring a flight attendant and kicking a nurse.

Blair, 54, walked free the next day on $20,000 bail. In court, her attorney Shawn Barnes said she boarded the flight after missing several doses of a drug used to control neurological symptoms.

Barnes also told the court that Blair fell and struck her head during the flight. “These factors, your honor, coupled with the altitude, resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation,” Barnes said. “Ms. Blair did not get on that plane intending for any of this.”

Selma Blair Suffered From 'So Much Medical Trauma' Due To 'Gender Bias'

By IANS

Blair's next court hearing is in Queens on January 19, 2027.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories