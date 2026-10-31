Selma Blair allegedly injured a flight attendant and kicked a nurse after being removed from a plane at JFK International Airport.
Blair faces two state charges of 2nd-degree assault linked to the alleged attacks on the nurse and a Port Authority officer.
Her representatives have said a medical emergency on the L.A. to New York flight led to the episode.
Selma Blair posted a video apology on Friday (October 31) over the October 11 episode at John F. Kennedy International Airport. She faces two state charges of 2nd-degree assault after authorities said she injured a flight attendant and kicked a nurse when she was removed from a plane, with the charges tied to the nurse and a Port Authority officer.
What Selma Blair said in her apology video
In a video posted to Instagram, the Legally Blonde actress said she had been advised by her attorneys not to say much about the case as a legal battle is ongoing.
“What I can tell you, though, is very simple, and the truest thing I know about myself, and that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life,” Selma said. “And so to the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, I frightened, alarmed: I am so sorry.”
What we know about Selma Blair flight incident row
Blair’s representatives have said a “medical emergency” led to the incident on the flight from LA to New York. At John F. Kennedy International Airport, she was taken off the plane after allegedly injuring a flight attendant and kicking a nurse.
Blair, 54, walked free the next day on $20,000 bail. In court, her attorney Shawn Barnes said she boarded the flight after missing several doses of a drug used to control neurological symptoms.
Barnes also told the court that Blair fell and struck her head during the flight. “These factors, your honor, coupled with the altitude, resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation,” Barnes said. “Ms. Blair did not get on that plane intending for any of this.”
Blair's next court hearing is in Queens on January 19, 2027.