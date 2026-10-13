UAE Detains 2 Maldivian Co-Pilots Connected to Capt Smit’s Omani Attacker

O
Outlook News Desk
Published at:

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has detained two co-pilots of Maldives who were working with flydubai in connection with the flydubai plane incident

image Prefer on Google
Flydubai Pilot, Omani Pilot
Flydubai Pilot Captain Smit Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • An Omani co-pilot attacked the captain during a flight.

  • Passengers subdued him, and off-duty pilots landed the plane.

  • UAE officials detained two colleagues connected to the attacker.

The authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have detained two co-pilots of Maldives who were working with flydubai. The arrests were made in connection with the September 30 security incident aboard flight FZ1073.

Police arrested state-backed flight crew members on October 3. Investigators are looking more closely into the background and friends of Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami, who attacked Smit Machchhar, according to a report by News18.

Officials said the two Maldivian crew members were close friends and colleagues with al-Hammami. They worked together, shared flight shifts, and may have lived in the same apartment building.

Earlier, Attorney General of the UAE Hamad Saif al Shamsi said that the co-pilot had intended ‌to seize the Dubai-Tel Aviv plane and crash it into a terminal at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport.

Flydubai Co-Pilot Planned Suicide Attack On Tel Aviv Flight: UAE Authorities

By Outlook News Desk

State news agency WAM reported that prosecutors found the suspect had taken two earlier flights to Tel Aviv to get familiar with the route and the airport.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that Omani authorities investigated potential extremist ties linked to the co-pilot after sources identified him as Hamam al-Hammami.

India's Anti-Terror Agency To Probe Mid-Air Attack On Captain Smit Machchhar Aboard Flydubai Flight

By PTI

Related Content
NIA Registers Case Over Attack On Indian Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar - X
Flydubai Co-Pilot Hamam al-Hammami allegedly planned 9/11 style attack - X
The plane dropped around 14000 feet in 30 seconds - X/@airplusnews
Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar - X@IsraelMFA

The Incident On The Plane

The incident occurred on September 30 when a plane bound for Tel Aviv Airport had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. When the plane was flying over Saudi Arabia, the co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain with a crash axe, an emergency tool normally stored in the cockpit.

During the fight, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 dropped quickly from about 35,000 feet to 16,000 feet in just two minutes. This sudden dive put heavy strain on the plane and damaged part of its tail section.

The crisis ended after the injured Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door. Passengers and crew members rushed in and subdued al-Hammani. Two off-duty pilots who were traveling as passengers took over the controls and safely landed the plane at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia. The passengers were later flown to Ben Gurion Airport.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories