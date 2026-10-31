Orry Calls Out Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor As His Ultimate Halloween Rivals

Orry's Halloween looks are often a social media rage.
He's known for hosting and attended star-studded Halloween parties.
He has opened up on his ambitious array of looks for this Halloween.
Transforming Halloween into an extravagant style showcase, Orry is rolling out a massive wardrobe lineup of nearly 18 distinct ensembles this season. Spanning a vast aesthetic spectrum, spinning from coquette aesthetic and fairytale glam to dark, eerie, and unsettling themes, he is gearing up to lend each outfit its own individual persona.
Outlining his multi-costume plan to Hindustan Times, the influencer noted that he prefers delivering a full range of concepts over a single costume, teasing that his choices sway from innocent and charming to downright terrifying. He added that his passion for over-the-top Halloween styling has been a long-standing tradition driven by his fondness for creative experimentation and audience engagement.
Orry insisted the chaos is what makes things funny and unpredictable. “Everything that can possibly go wrong with me, goes wrong! From makeup mishaps to outfits having a mind of their own, there is always some drama happening around me. I could plan the most perfect look, spend hours getting ready, and somehow the universe will decide to add its own little plot twist. But that’s what makes it fun! I think Halloween and I have a very special relationship because I can literally turn a disaster into a look.”
He'd like to fancy an alternate-universe version of himself. “Imagine an Orry who wakes up on time, gets ready without anything going wrong, reaches every party on schedule. Terrifying, right? That’s the real horror story!” Even horror films come with a recovery plan for him. “So yes, horror for the thrill, comedy for the emotional support. I need a complete cinematic detox after every scary movie…”
Orry’s vision for hosting a Halloween bash is grandiose, imagining an aesthetic that blends gothic royalty with high-fashion styling, resembling a vampire estate overhauled by a top celebrity stylist. Elaborating on the setup, he quipped that while the event would feature a best-dressed contest, he would naturally steer the roles of host, judge, and competitor simultaneously, dismissing any potential conflict of interest. When pressed on who renders the greatest threat to his costume supremacy this year, Orry highlighted sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor as his primary rivals.
Orry addressed the evolution of Halloween in the age of rampant social media. “The only difference is that earlier, there was less content, whereas now, the look, the pictures, the reels, the parties ….everything becomes part of the experience. It’s not just about dressing up anymore; it’s about creating a whole moment out of it.”
He also confessed to being a "travelling circus" in this time. “Oh, there are uncountable parties this year that I’ve already attended and will continue attending! Halloween is literally a marathon for me. I’m running from one party to another, changing looks in the car, in a bathroom, sometimes God knows where! Hahahah….It’s a full-blown production. I’m basically a travelling circus with a glam team!”