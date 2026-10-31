Orry Calls Out Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor As His Ultimate Halloween Rivals

Orry insisted the chaos is what makes things funny and unpredictable. “Everything that can possibly go wrong with me, goes wrong! From makeup mishaps to outfits having a mind of their own, there is always some drama happening around me. I could plan the most perfect look, spend hours getting ready, and somehow the universe will decide to add its own little plot twist. But that’s what makes it fun! I think Halloween and I have a very special relationship because I can literally turn a disaster into a look.”