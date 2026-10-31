Vidnyan Mane Vows Criminal Action Against Palash Muchhal After High Court Dismissal

Mane insisted, "I intend to bring before the public the various fabricated and imaginary stories that he has narrated so far, and expose how people are being misled. I also want the truth to become known to his family members, so that they too can understand the reality of his conduct and the alleged falsehoods, and see the truth behind his actions. Very soon, I will initiate the necessary and appropriate judicial as well as criminal proceedings in this matter, strictly through lawful channels."