Ramayana Advance Bookings Hit ₹17 Cr In India, $3M Overseas

Ramayana arrives in theatres on November 5.
Nitesh Tiwari directs the two-part saga, with the second chapter scheduled for 2028.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi leads the big-budget mythological.
Ahead of its November 5 release, Nitesh Tiwari’s star-studded mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1, led by Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Ram), Sai Pallavi (Sita), and Yash (Ravana), is raking serious pre-release momentum. Propelled by explosive international demand and a steady domestic surge despite a delayed booking rollout, the film has accrued ₹17.14 crore in Indian advance sales by October 30 at 11 am. Nationwide ticket sales have hit 3.34 lakh, with momentum continuing to ramp up after adding ₹7.25 lakh in a single five-hour morning window.
Advance bookings for Ramayana opened on Dussehra, 15 days before release, generating ₹15 crore in India across 2.75 lakh tickets by November 29 and hitting ₹25 crore globally by October 29. Domestic pre-sales remain heavily hogged by the Hindi version at 83% across 1,600+ screens, though regional dubbed versions are gaining momentum. Kannada has crossed ₹2 crore on 100+ screens with up to 80% morning occupancy, Telugu is edging close to ₹50 lakh across 20 screens, and Tamil version of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has earned over ₹4 lakh across a dozen screens.
Internationally, strong pre-sales drove the global surge, led by North America, which accounts for nearly 75% ($1.9M) of overseas advance bookings and saw a 27% 24-hour jump to $800K for November 4 paid previews following the LA premiere, supplemented by $268K from the UK/Ireland, $248K from Australia/New Zealand, and $500K in opening-day international totals.
Ramayana Release, Synopsis
Steered by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film anchors its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. With a massive runtime of 195 minutes (3 hours and 15 minutes), Ramayana: Part One stands as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster is scheduled for a global release on November 5, 2026, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets.