Ramayana Advance Bookings Hit ₹17 Cr In India, $3M Overseas

Advance bookings for Ramayana opened on Dussehra, 15 days before release, generating ₹15 crore in India across 2.75 lakh tickets by November 29 and hitting ₹25 crore globally by October 29. Domestic pre-sales remain heavily hogged by the Hindi version at 83% across 1,600+ screens, though regional dubbed versions are gaining momentum. Kannada has crossed ₹2 crore on 100+ screens with up to 80% morning occupancy, Telugu is edging close to ₹50 lakh across 20 screens, and Tamil version of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has earned over ₹4 lakh across a dozen screens.