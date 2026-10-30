Shraddha Kapoor plays legendary Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar in Eetha.
Fans praised her transformation, with one predicting a National Award.
Vithabai received presidential honours in 1957 and 1990 for folk theatre.
The Eetha trailer, featuring Shraddha Kapoor as legendary Lavani dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, was released on October 30. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the biopic follows the life of the celebrated Marathi folk performer, who rose from humble beginnings to become a major name in Maharashtra’s Tamasha and Lavani traditions.
Shraddha Kapoor transforms into Vithabai in Eetha trailer
The trailer traces Vithabai’s journey through personal struggles, stage performances and her rise as an influential folk artist. Shraddha appears in a strikingly different role from her popular Stree character, taking on an emotionally demanding part that also requires her to perform traditional dance.
The trailer presents Shraddha in the title role, here, she plays a more emotional character, one shaped by love, energy and dance. As the celebrated folk performer, she brings Vithabai to life against the colourful backdrop of Maharashtra’s traditional stage shows. The trailer also offers a closer look at Vithabai’s journey, the hurdles she faced and the cultural world in which she made her mark.
‘Eetha’ explores the world of Lavani and Tamasha
Lavani is known for its expressive movements, energetic rhythm and strong musical influences, while Tamasha is a traditional Marathi folk theatre form that combines music, dance and storytelling. Vithabai Narayangaonkar became one of the most recognised performers associated with both art forms, earning a lasting place in Maharashtra’s folk culture. Through her story, Eetha is expected to explore the demands of life as a travelling performer, the challenges she faced and the personal struggles behind her success.
‘Eetha’ cast: Randeep Hooda plays Anna Sawant Merchant
Alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Eetha features Randeep Hooda as Anna Sawant Merchant, Vithabai’s husband. His first-look poster from the film had earlier introduced his character. The cast also includes Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Anant Joshi, Siddharth Jadhav, Akshara Singh and Ulka Gupta.
Directed by Laxman Utekar and written by Kshitij Patwardhan, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma under the banners of Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. Ajay-Atul have composed the music, while Akash Agrawal is in charge of cinematography. With music and dance central to Vithabai’s life, the soundtrack is expected to play an important role in recreating the atmosphere of Lavani and Tamasha performances.
Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar?
Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar (1935–2002) was among Maharashtra’s most celebrated folk performers. Best known for her contribution to Lavani and Tamasha, she began performing as a child and gradually established herself as a leading figure in Marathi folk theatre. Born in Pandharpur, she went on to earn the title Tamasha Samradni, meaning the Empress of Tamasha. Her contribution to India’s folk theatre tradition was recognised by the President of India in 1957 and 1990.
Initially planned for an August release, Eetha is now scheduled to reach theatres on December 4, 2026.