‘Eetha’ explores the world of Lavani and Tamasha

Lavani is known for its expressive movements, energetic rhythm and strong musical influences, while Tamasha is a traditional Marathi folk theatre form that combines music, dance and storytelling. Vithabai Narayangaonkar became one of the most recognised performers associated with both art forms, earning a lasting place in Maharashtra’s folk culture. Through her story, Eetha is expected to explore the demands of life as a travelling performer, the challenges she faced and the personal struggles behind her success.