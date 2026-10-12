Madhu Kambikar Dies At 73: Marathi Actor And Lavani Artiste’s Legacy Remembered By Devendra Fadnavis

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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As Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mourns her passing, here is a look at the performer’s career, her memorable films and the health struggles that kept her away from the screen.

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Madhu Kambikar
Madhu Kambikar Dies At 73 Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Madhu Kambikar died at 73 in Pune after a prolonged illness.

  • Devendra Fadnavis mourned the Marathi actress and celebrated Lavani artiste’s passing.

  • Her film career included Zapatlela, Ek Hota Vidushak and Aabhraan.

Veteran Marathi actor and Lavani artiste Madhu Kambikar died in Pune on October 12 at the age of 73 after a prolonged illness. Her death was confirmed by the Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), which shared a tribute from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. According to ABP Majha, the actor had been unwell for some time.

Madhu Kambikar death: CM Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute

The DGIPR shared a statement on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed profound grief over the passing of veteran actress Madhu Kambikar, who established her identity on the silver screen by preserving the legacy of Maharashtra's folk arts through her acting and multifaceted performances.”

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The statement further noted, “Madhu Kambikar's artistic journey spanned from folk arts and theatre to the world of cinema. By upholding the traditional Lavani style in folk arts and through her study of Kathak, she earned acclaim as a dancer. The versatile star, who proudly flew the flag of Marathi folk arts on the silver screen, is no more.”

Fadnavis also expressed grief over her passing and paid tribute to her contribution to Marathi culture.

Who was Madhu Kambikar? Her career and films

Born on July 28, 1953, in Malegaon Khurd in Maharashtra’s Beed district, Kambikar built a career across folk performances, theatre, television and Marathi cinema. She was particularly known for her Lavani performances and for portraying mothers and mothers-in-law on screen.

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Her film credits included Hech Mazha Maher, Raghu Maina, Ek Hota Vidushak, Zapatlela, Debu and Yeu Ka Gharat. She also received several awards, including state honours, for her contribution to the arts.

What happened to Madhu Kambikar?

According to ABP Majha, Kambikar suffered a stroke in November 2016 after performing at Mumbai’s Lavanya Sangeet event. She had participated in the programme for 12 years and reportedly continued with her performance despite feeling unwell. Her health deteriorated after the stroke, leaving her bedridden for a period.

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She subsequently stayed away from films, with Aabhraan among her later screen appearances. Her death marks the loss of an artiste whose work helped bring Maharashtra’s folk traditions to cinema.

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