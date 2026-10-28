Neha Bora’s Peace-bond Proceedings: Delhi Court Orders Police To Provide Copies Of Six FIRs

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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A Special Executive Magistrate directed Delhi Police to provide the FIR copies by November 20 after the defence raised concerns over documents cited in the peace-bond proceedings against the AISA president

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AISA chief Neha Bora File Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Summary of this article

  • Delhi court directs police to provide AISA president Neha Bora copies of six FIRs by November 20.

  • The defence argued that police had cited the FIRs as criminal antecedents without supplying copies.

  • The Delhi High Court upheld the peace-bond notice but directed police to disclose all relied-upon material.

A Delhi court has directed police to provide AISA president Neha Bora with copies of six FIRs by November 20, after her lawyer argued that the documents supplied during the peace-bond proceedings were insufficient. The FIRs had been cited by police as her criminal antecedents.

Special Executive Magistrate Ritu Raj issued the direction after Bora’s lawyer raised objections to gaps in the documents supplied to the defence. The FIRs were cited by police while initiating proceedings to make Bora furnish a peace bond, reported ANI.

The order follows the Delhi High Court’s dismissal of Bora’s challenge to the proceedings on October 23. While upholding the notice, the high court directed police to provide all material relied upon in the case and asked the magistrate to ensure the principles of natural justice were followed before passing an order on the bond.

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Defence Seeks Copies Of FIRs

Advocate Abhik Chimni, appearing for Bora, argued that the documents supplied to the defence were incomplete and did not contain copies of the six FIRs cited by police.

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He submitted that the FIRs had been relied upon as Bora’s criminal antecedents while issuing the show-cause notice, but their copies had not been provided. This, he argued, hampered her ability to respond to the proceedings.

Police had earlier supplied a kalandara dated October 17 and three general diary entries from different police stations.

Police legal consultants Prashant Prakash and Bhagwan Dass told the court that the FIRs were sensitive in nature and would be provided by the next date of hearing on November 20.

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Detention During Protest

Bora was detained on October 16 during a march at Mandi House, where she and other AISA activists were demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

After her release the following morning, police initiated preventive proceedings and issued a notice asking her to explain why she should not furnish a personal bond of ₹10,000 with one surety to maintain peace.

Police cited alleged provocative sloganeering, demonstrations near Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders and allegations that Bora had instigated people to join a protest in Connaught Place.

The Delhi High Court subsequently held that sufficient material was available before the magistrate to initiate proceedings under Sections 126 and 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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Bora Challenges Peace-Bond Proceedings

Bora has opposed the peace-bond demand, calling it an infringement of the right to democratic dissent. Although the high court dismissed her challenge to the notice, it directed police to disclose the material they intend to rely on during the inquiry.

Bora has maintained that she will not sign the bond and will continue to challenge the use of such proceedings against peaceful protesters.

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