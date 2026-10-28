Four people—including a toddler, a woman, and two auto occupants—died when a speeding truck hit an autorickshaw on NH-722 near Paharpur, Saran.
Rescuers used gas cutters to extract trapped passengers from the mangled vehicle before rushing the injured to Chhapra Sadar Hospital.
Authorities seized the scene, sent bodies for post-mortem, and launched a manhunt for the fleeing truck driver.
Four persons, including a woman and her 18-month-old child, died and two others were injured, after a truck collided head-on with an autorickshaw in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Wednesday.
The accident took place at Paharpur village under Garkha police station limits.
“Around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, there was a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a truck at Paharpur Chowk, leaving two men dead on the spot. The woman and her child succumbed to injuries during treatment in hospital,” Sadar-1 SDPO Sumit Shekhar told PTI.
Two other occupants of the auto-rickshaw – a man and a child – were undergoing treatment at Sadar hospital, and their condition was stated to be critical, he said.
The truck driver fled the scene along with the vehicle, and a search is underway to trace him, the SDPO said.
The deceased were yet to be identified.