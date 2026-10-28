Toddler, Woman Among 4 Killed In Truck-Autorickshaw Collision In Bihar's Saran

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PTI
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A speeding truck rams into a passenger-carrying autorickshaw along the Chhapra-Garkha road, causing four fatalities on the spot

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truck and auto after an accident
Toddler, Woman Among 4 Killed In Truck-Autorickshaw Collision In Bihar's Saran
Summary of this article

  • Four people—including a toddler, a woman, and two auto occupants—died when a speeding truck hit an autorickshaw on NH-722 near Paharpur, Saran.

  • Rescuers used gas cutters to extract trapped passengers from the mangled vehicle before rushing the injured to Chhapra Sadar Hospital.

  • Authorities seized the scene, sent bodies for post-mortem, and launched a manhunt for the fleeing truck driver.

Four persons, including a woman and her 18-month-old child, died and two others were injured, after a truck collided head-on with an autorickshaw in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place at Paharpur village under Garkha police station limits.

“Around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, there was a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a truck at Paharpur Chowk, leaving two men dead on the spot. The woman and her child succumbed to injuries during treatment in hospital,” Sadar-1 SDPO Sumit Shekhar told PTI.

Two other occupants of the auto-rickshaw – a man and a child – were undergoing treatment at Sadar hospital, and their condition was stated to be critical, he said.

The truck driver fled the scene along with the vehicle, and a search is underway to trace him, the SDPO said.

The deceased were yet to be identified.

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