Bihar Council Polls: RLM MLAs Support Independent Against JD(U) Candidate, Kushwaha Denies Rebellion Against NDA

Three RLM MLAs backed party leader Ram Pukar Sinha’s independent nomination in Saran.
RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha denied rebellion and reaffirmed support for the NDA.
JD(U)’s Anand Pushkar and Jan Suraaj’s Afak Ahmad are also contesting the seat.
The NDA has run into differences in the Bihar Legislative Council elections after three Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) MLAs backed an independent candidate against the alliance’s official nominee in the Saran Teachers’ constituency.
RLM state general secretary and chief spokesperson Ram Pukar Sinha filed his nomination as an independent candidate on Monday. The NDA has fielded JD(U)’s Anand Pushkar from the Saran Teachers’ seat.
RLM is part of the NDA, but the party’s three MLAs have extended their support to Sinha while its chief Upendra Kushwaha has said the party remains firmly with the alliance, reported India Today.
RLM Support Split
Three RLM MLAs stood with Sinha at his nomination. They attended his nomination and announced support for him. They were RLM state president and Dinara MLA Alok Kumar Singh, Madhubani MLA Madhav Anand and Bajpatti MLA Rameshwar Mahato.
Alok Singh said the three MLAs backed Sinha because of his long association with the party and to uphold the interests of its workers. The MLAs also clarified that supporting Sinha did not mean withdrawing support from the NDA government.
Kushwaha Denies Rebellion
RLM is headed by Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha. He rejected suggestions of a revolt and said, "RLM remains firmly with the NDA and is supporting the alliance’s official candidates."
He also said "none of the party’s MLAs had rebelled." RLM has four MLAs in Bihar and the fourth is Kushwaha’s wife, Snehlata.
The Saran Teachers’ contest now has three candidates in focus. Apart from Pushkar and Sinha, Jan Suraaj’s Afak Ahmad is also in the fray. Voting for the Bihar Legislative Council’s Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies will be held on October 23 and counting is scheduled for October 27.