Bihar: Maithili Thakur's Father Accused Of Encroaching On Govt Road, Private Land

Land officials found encroachment on a government road in Darbhanga following a complaint against Ramesh Thakur, father of BJP MLA Maithili Thakur.
The complainant alleged that more than 12 dhurs of his privately owned land had also been encroached upon.
Villagers raised concerns over access to a cremation ground, temple and agricultural fields, while the private land dispute remains unresolved.
A land dispute has triggered a controversy in Bihar's Darbhanga district, with villagers accusing Ramesh Thakur, father of BJP MLA Maithili Thakur, of encroaching on a government road and privately owned land while fencing a recently purchased plot.
Residents of Pokharbhinda panchayat have also alleged that they were threatened with false criminal cases when they objected to the alleged encroachment, reported India Today.
Following a written complaint by local resident Gagan Kumar Mishra, officials from the Tardih circle office visited the site on Friday to measure the disputed land. Darbhanga Deputy Land Reforms Officer (DCLR) Ajay Kumar was also present.
The administration found encroachment on a portion of government road land and initiated steps to remove it. However, the dispute over privately owned land remains unresolved. Officials have asked the complainant to approach the DCLR's office or a civil court through the appropriate legal process.
Kumar confirmed that the measurement had established encroachment on government land and said steps were being taken to restore access to the public road. He added that another date had been fixed for Saturday to examine the private land dispute. A portion of the disputed property also falls under neighbouring Madhubani district.
Villagers Allege Threats, Dispute Over Private Land
Mishra alleged that more than 12 dhurs of his privately owned land had also been encroached upon. He said the administration had so far addressed only the government road issue and advised him to submit a separate application regarding his property.
"I am ready to take this fight forward through both the administrative authorities and the civil court. I will approach the appropriate authorities to seek justice," he said.
Villagers have also raised concerns about access to a cremation ground, a temple and agricultural fields, saying the disputed road serves as an important route for the locality.
Local resident Santosh Kumar said the road connects the village to the Kamla Balan river and is used by farmers to transport agricultural produce. He alleged that the road, initially an earthen track and later paved with bricks, was fenced despite objections from residents.
Another resident, Bhagwan Mishra, accused Ramesh Thakur and Maithili Thakur of being responsible for the encroachment. Residents also alleged that a neighbouring landowner was pressured to sell his property and threatened with a criminal case for refusing.
According to India Today, villagers have lodged complaints with the administration and raised the matter on the government's Samadhan portal, seeking intervention.