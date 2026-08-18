SC Affidavit: 326 MPs and 14 Chief Ministers Face Criminal Cases

Lawmakers Face Serious Charges

Data submitted to the apex court indicates that 170 Lok Sabha MPs face serious criminal cases, accounting for 31 per cent of the lower house. These involve offences punishable by five years or more in prison. State-wise breakdowns for serious Lok Sabha cases include 34 of 80 MPs in Uttar Pradesh, 19 of 40 in Bihar, 17 of 48 in Maharashtra, 16 of 42 in West Bengal, 11 of 21 in Kerala, 11 of 17 in Telangana and nine of 25 in Andhra Pradesh. In the upper house, 40 Rajya Sabha members face similar serious charges out of the 75 members facing prosecution.