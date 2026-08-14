Maharashtra Politics: Is Sunetra Pawar's Weak Leadership Impacting the NCP and Strengthening the BJP

A war of words has once again erupted in Maharashtra politics after the Congress party harshly criticised Sunetra Pawar, labelling her a gungi gudiya (a silent figurehead) The Congress has now begun directly questioning her political track record.
However, this situation necessitates an evaluation of her performance. Questions arise regarding her role in policy interventions within the state and how her grip on the government compare to that of leaders like Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde.
Even from a party perspective, while the organisational structure of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has remained intact under her leadership, the question remains: what about effective leadership to expand the party and rebuild it from the grassroots level? This issue points toward the party’s political future. The question now arises: is this lacklustre leadership inadvertently fueling the expansion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)?
Lack of Political Maturity
A by-election was held in the Baramati constituency in April 2026 to fill the vacancy left by Ajit Pawar. Sunetra contacted the Congress high command, seeking to ensure the election would be uncontested. After the Congress fielded a candidate, Ajit Pawar’s eldest son, Parth, criticised the party. Subsequently, the Congress formally announced its candidate. Sunetra attempted to have this candidate withdraw. Chief Minister Fadnavis held discussions with the Congress state president, after which the Congress withdrew its nomination.
Baramati is considered the Pawar family’s stronghold; the constituency Ajit Pawar represented as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) eight times. Sunetra’s efforts to secure an uncontested election in this very constituency put her political mettle to the test. The hesitation she displayed regarding contesting an election in the constituency where Ajit Pawar used to win by historic margins highlights a certain political timidity on her part, especially when she also had the support of Uddhav Thackeray. Furthermore, the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar campaigned for her. Yet, associates close to Sunetra attempted to persuade local candidates to withdraw. The fact that she did not openly contest the election in a constituency with assured political prospects raises questions about her readiness to handle political challenges.
Previously active as a social worker, Sunetra moved to the centre of political discourse during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Following the split in the Pawar family, Ajit Pawar fielded his wife, Sunetra, against his sister, Supriya Sule, for the Lok Sabha seat. Despite having Ajit Pawar’s backing, she was defeated by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes. Although she became a Rajya Sabha member, she failed to leave a significant mark during her two-year tenure in the Upper House.
Following Ajit Pawar’s passing, Sunetra assumed the role of deputy chief minister, despite not being a member of the Maharashtra legislature. However, the finance portfolio previously held by Ajit Pawar is currently being managed by Fadnavis. NCP leaders have long been hopeful that the Finance portfolio would be allocated to their party. With key portfolios such as home, finance, revenue, urban development and public works held by ministers from the BJP and Shinde’s Shiv Sena, there is unease among NCP MLAs regarding their party’s influence within the cabinet.
Ajit Pawar expanded his party’s strength through various means: granting loans to cooperative factories, issuing crushing licenses to private sugar mills, allocating funds for development projects in the constituencies of allied leaders, bolstering independent candidates against Congress nominees and promising financial support to woo opposition leaders. By controlling financial affairs, he leveraged economic manoeuvers to create political opportunities.
Though Sunetra succeeded Ajit Pawar as the national president of the NCP on February 26, 2026, there appear to be no significant steps taken by her to bridge the leadership vacuum or strengthen the party organisation. Ajit Pawar was known as a hardworking man. He possessed the capacity to fulfil promises even if it required making drastic decisions and the resolve to handle situations without worrying about potential political fallout. Sunetra will need to emulate these qualities.
Family-Centric Trajectory
In April 2026, Sunetra wrote to the Election Commission announcing changes to the party’s executive committee. In this reshuffle, Sunetra was designated as national president; Parth (Rajya Sabha member) was appointed general secretary and Jay was given the post of national secretary. However, the names of Praful Patel (working president) and Sunil Tatkare (general secretary) did not appear in the list.
Sunetra has dismissed speculation about other senior party leaders being sidelined, attributing the omission to a technical error. However, it remains unclear whether a letter regarding their re-appointment has been submitted to the Election Commission or if anyone outside the Pawar family will secure a place in the executive committee.
Like Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar was adept at projecting an inclusive political image. He used to pay special attention to accommodating representatives from Dalit, tribal and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities within the cabinet and the party executive. However, by excluding an OBC leader like Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunetra has demonstrated a lack of astute consideration regarding caste equations. Apart from Bhujbal, the NCP lacks leadership with a significant mass base. How will Sunetra navigate electoral politics while relying on leaders whose influence is limited to their specific constituencies?
Moreover, she herself is best placed to judge the acceptability of the growing interference by Parth in the party’s decision-making process. This issue of contention could also prove troublesome for the party.
BJP’s Mission 2029
During a visit to Mumbai last year, Amit Shah declared that the BJP did not need the crutch of any other party’s support. Underlying this statement is the BJP’s ambition to secure absolute power in Maharashtra on its own. As part of this strategy, the party has begun inducting leaders from other parties, including those with tarnished reputations or serious criminal cases against them, aiming to win elections independently.
But Shinde does not yield to the BJP’s pressure tactics; an internal conflict between the BJP and Shinde’s Shiv Sena over power-sharing in the Mumbai municipal corporation was evident in February. The BJP does not easily compromise with allies when its agenda of party expansion is at stake. If Sunetra fails to demonstrate bargaining strength amidst the political competition within the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance), the NCP’s influence will diminish—a scenario that would ultimately present an opportunity for the BJP.
Recently, Thackeray’s party suffered another split as six MPs joined Shinde’s Shiv Sena. Having finally increased his tally of MPs, he began pushing for additional ministerial berths in the Union Cabinet. Meanwhile, former MP Anand Paranjpe resigned from the NCP to join Shinde’s Shiv Sena. With this pattern of party expansion by Shinde becoming a cause for concern for the BJP as well, the question arises: does Sunetra possess a vision for expanding the party?
There is a significant influx of individuals joining both the BJP and Shinde’s Shiv Sena. The personal influence and reassuring leadership of Fadnavis and Shinde attract a large number of people seeking political shelter. However, party functionaries are concerned about the future of their political careers should they join the NCP. This sentiment among cadres who are aligned with the party primarily due to Ajit Pawar highlights the uncertainty surrounding Sunetra’s leadership.
(Views expressed are personal)
Rushikesh Arun Patil is a journalist and policy researcher from Maharashtra
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(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 31 issue, 'Whose Idea of India?', in which India’s noted public intellectuals, policymakers, cultural practitioners, political leaders, scholars and economists write in detail about the idea of India they believe can best secure the nation’s future as we celebrate 80 years of independence.)