Maharashtra Politics: Is Sunetra Pawar's Weak Leadership Impacting the NCP and Strengthening the BJP

Baramati is considered the Pawar family’s stronghold; the constituency Ajit Pawar represented as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) eight times. Sunetra’s efforts to secure an uncontested election in this very constituency put her political mettle to the test. The hesitation she displayed regarding contesting an election in the constituency where Ajit Pawar used to win by historic margins highlights a certain political timidity on her part, especially when she also had the support of Uddhav Thackeray. Furthermore, the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar campaigned for her. Yet, associates close to Sunetra attempted to persuade local candidates to withdraw. The fact that she did not openly contest the election in a constituency with assured political prospects raises questions about her readiness to handle political challenges.