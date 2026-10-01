Tennessee officials were unable to complete the execution of Christa Gail Pike on Wednesday after two doses of the lethal-injection drug pentobarbital were administered, according to witnesses cited by the Associated Press. The 50-year-old had been scheduled to become the first woman executed in Tennessee in at least 200 years, after the US Supreme Court overturned a last-minute stay that had halted the procedure.
What Happened During Christa Pike's Execution?
Pike's execution at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville had already been delayed after the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals issued a 2-1 stay shortly before it was due to begin. The court wanted to examine whether claims about Pike's childhood sexual abuse had been adequately considered during her sentencing.
Tennessee's attorney general appealed the stay to the US Supreme Court, which subsequently allowed the execution to proceed. Three of the court's liberal justices dissented, arguing that Pike's legal claims warranted further consideration.
After the Supreme Court ruling, Tennessee proceeded with the lethal injection. AP reported that Pike received two doses of pentobarbital but remained alive, with witnesses reporting that she was audibly snoring. The execution was ultimately not completed, while her lawyers sought emergency intervention.
The development leaves questions over what happens next, including whether Tennessee will seek to set another execution date.
Why Was Christa Pike Sentenced To Death?
Pike was convicted of the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, a fellow student at a job training facility in Knoxville. Pike was 18 when the killing occurred. She and her boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, were convicted in the case, but Pike received the death penalty while Shipp, who was 17 at the time, was sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole.
The case attracted considerable attention because of the circumstances surrounding Slemmer's killing, including the carving of a pentagram on the victim's body. AP reported that the details contributed to fears surrounding Satan worship during the period of the so-called “satanic panic” in the 1980s and 1990s.
Pike has not denied responsibility for Slemmer's death. However, her lawyers and supporters have argued that her age, mental-health history and severe childhood abuse should have been taken into account when considering her sentence. Her clemency petition also included an expression of remorse for the killing.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee had rejected Pike's clemency request before the scheduled execution.
Why Was The Execution Significant?
Had it been completed, Pike's execution would have been Tennessee's first execution of a woman in at least two centuries. Records from earlier periods are incomplete, making it difficult to establish the exact date of the state's last execution of a woman.
Female executions are also uncommon nationally. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, 18 women have been executed in the US since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, accounting for about 1% of all executions.
Pike's case has also renewed attention on the use of capital punishment for crimes committed by young offenders. Her lawyers argued that her death sentence was unusual because other people who were 18 when they committed crimes in Tennessee had later had their death sentences overturned.
Meanwhile, Slemmer's mother, May Martinez, had travelled from Florida with her husband to witness the execution. She has said she wanted the sentence carried out after waiting decades following her daughter's killing.