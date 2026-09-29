Kentucky Trooper Hayden Phillips Shot Dead On I-65, Tennessee Man Charged With Murder

Kentucky State Police trooper Hayden Phillips was shot and killed during a vehicle stop on I-65 in Warren County.
Emonnie Branch, 51, of Tennessee, was arrested in Louisville and charged with murder of a first responder or peace officer.
A Kentucky Blue Alert was issued during the search for Branch before LMPD arrested him and the alert was cancelled.
A Tennessee man has been charged with the murder of a first responder or peace officer after Kentucky State Police trooper Hayden Phillips was shot and killed while stopping a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Warren County on Monday afternoon.
Phillips, 30, was shot at about 2 p.m. CT during the stop, Kentucky State Police (KSP) said. He later died from his injuries. A Blue Alert was issued for what authorities described as a “severe attack on law enforcement” as police searched for the suspect.
Emonnie Branch, 51, of Portland, Tennessee, was arrested in Louisville at about 6:30 p.m. after Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) used a grappler to stop his car. According to WLKY, the arrest led authorities to cancel the Blue Alert.
Branch is being taken back to Warren County, where prosecutors said he will be tried. His mugshot has not been released.
Police search for suspect after shooting
During the search, police were looking for a 2025 bluish-grey Honda Civic that had been at the scene of the shooting. Another public alert identified Branch as the person authorities were seeking.
Officials said Branch was considered armed and dangerous and warned the public not to approach him.
WLKY reported that Warren County is about two hours south-west of Louisville. The suspect was later arrested in Louisville by LMPD after officers used a grappler to stop his vehicle.
KSP remembers fallen trooper
Phillips was assigned to Post 3 Bowling Green and was a graduate of Cadet Class 103. KSP identified him as Unit 369.
Following his death, KSP released a statement mourning Phillips and offering support to his family and fellow troopers.
"Today, we face one of the most difficult moments an agency can endure as we announce the loss of one of our own. Trooper Hayden Phillips, Unit 369, made the ultimate sacrifice while patrolling I-65 in Warren County. He was assigned to Post 3 Bowling Green and was a graduate of Cadet Class 103. His dedication to duty and commitment to the commonwealth will not be forgotten.
"Our hearts break for Trooper Phillips’ family, loved ones, and fellow troopers as we grieve this tremendous loss. We will carry his memory with us, honor the life he lived and the badge he wore, and stand together as an agency to support this family in the days ahead."
Beshear, Coleman issue statements
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear also issued a statement, saying Phillips was a devoted husband and loving father of three children.
"Kentucky, please join Britainy and me as we pray for the family of Kentucky State Police Trooper Hayden Phillips, whose life was taken today after being shot in the line of duty. Hayden was a hero who dedicated himself to protecting our commonwealth. Even more, he was a devoted husband and loving father to three children. Let us wrap our arms around this family during this unimaginable time."
Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman said detectives from his office were at the scene and would continue supporting KSP.
“Earlier today one of Kentucky's Finest, Trooper Hayden Phillips, made the ultimate sacrifice.
“Behind the badge was a man with a family, brothers and sisters in gray, and a grateful Commonwealth. Detectives from the Attorney General's Office were on the scene and will continue to support our Kentucky State Police colleagues."