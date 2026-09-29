Supreme Court Seeks Centre Reply On MDR For UPI Payments Above ₹2,000

The bench, which also included Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, pressed the government on the legal basis for the levy. “What is the executive scope of imposing this charge? If it is a fee, it cannot be by way of an executive fiat. If not, then what is it?” the bench said. The court declined to halt the September 14 notification, saying the issue touched on economic policy. It also sought replies from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Reserve Bank of India.