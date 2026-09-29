Survey By SC-Appointed Task Force Finds Nine Percent Students Experienced Suicidal Thoughts

Deep-Rooted Discrimination And Alienation

The SC-appointed panel had earlier this year submitted an interim report in which it had noted that the experience of higher education for students has been found to be marked by "deep-rooted social discrimination, rampant sexual harassment in medical and engineering colleges; gender discrimination by faculty in medical, law and state universities, in terms of academic support, hostel curfews and moral policing; caste identification by NEET-UG and JEE ranks; caste-based humiliation and discrimination in terms of admission, grading, language gaps and faculty attention".