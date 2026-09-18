Muzaffarnagar Judge Who Gave 23 Death Sentences In 2026 Questions Recall Of 97 Murder Cases

He then turned to the conduct expected of public servants. “A public servant should have the ability to call what is right, right, and what is wrong, wrong. This is because a public servant is not merely a public servant; rather, he or she is a part of, and represents, the system or institution to which they belong. Any system or institution can function and endure only when the public servants running it can call what is right, right, and what is wrong, wrong,” he said.