Cyclone Arnab Stalls Off Andhra Pradesh Coast, Heavy Rain and Rescues Continue

Cyclone Arnab stayed nearly still off the Andhra Pradesh coast early on Wednesday, prolonging the landfall process
The India Meteorological Department said the very severe cyclonic storm would cross between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam with winds up to 135 kmph
Heavy rain and strong winds hit Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Konaseema and other coastal districts
Cyclone Arnab stayed nearly still off the Andhra Pradesh coast early on Wednesday, stretching the landfall process and bringing heavy rain, flooding and transport disruption across several districts. PTI reported that the India Meteorological Department described the storm as "practically stationary" along the coast, while police carried out rescues in affected areas and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation in the morning.
"The cyclone remains practically stationary along the Andhra Pradesh coast, and the landfall process is expected to continue for another 2-3 hours," the India Meteorological Department reported in the 5.30 am update.
Heavy rain lashed several districts in the state. Police rescued stranded people at some places, while Naidu held an early morning review of relief measures as the cyclone’s outer bands moved inland and its centre stayed close to the shoreline.
Storm Track Details
The storm remained close to shore. The IMD said the very severe cyclonic storm was over the west central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast at latitude 16.4 degrees north and longitude 82.0 degrees east.
It was about 30 km east of Narsapur, 45 km south-southwest of Yanam, 70 km south-southwest of Kakinada and 90 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam. The IMD also said the cyclone’s northern spiral band had moved further inland even as the centre remained very close to the coastline.
The system was likely to keep moving north westwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to the south of Yanam. The weather bulletin said it would cross as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of up to 135 kmph and gusts reaching 150 kmph during the next three hours.
Districts Hit Hard
Rain battered coastal districts. Heavy showers struck several places in Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Konaseema under the cyclone’s influence.
Collectors in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Konaseema and West Godavari reported heavy rainfall and strong winds in their districts. Trees fell at some places due to the cyclone’s impact, adding to local disruption.
The IMD said several locations in Anakapalli, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam received more than 200 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on October 27 and 4 am on October 28. Kannuripalem in Anakapalli recorded 261.5 mm, KVBR School in Vizianagaram recorded 259.74 mm and the 16th Police Battalion area in Visakhapatnam recorded 259.06 mm. State government officials said heavy rainfall was likely to continue on Wednesday and Thursday because of the cyclone.
Rescues And Disruptions
As the cyclone and heavy rains continue to leave a trail of destruction, the South Central Railway has announced train cancellations, partial cancellations, and rescheduling of several trains.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation said flights to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha were expected to be among the most affected due to the cyclone.
Floodwaters trapped residents. In Kakinada, police rescued four people stranded near Bombay Katta after heavy rain and seawater inundated the area, according to a district police press release.
The four had reported for duty in the morning and remained stranded until night after floodwaters surrounded the place where they were staying. Police launched a rescue operation after they sought help, then brought all four to safety, helped them board a vehicle and sent them home.
Three people were also reported stranded at the CWC godowns in Kakinada Anchorage Port due to Cyclone Arnab. Heavy rainwater and seawater flooded the premises and power supply failed completely, leaving night shift personnel unable to leave the store area.
G Raju, an employee of a private company, told PTI he was stranded while working the afternoon shift when Cyclone Arnab hit the area, and said the rescue team reached them and brought them to safety. C Durga Prasad, a resident of Nadakuduru, told PTI he was stranded while travelling towards the Kakinada bus stop amid the cyclone and thanked the police for responding to information from local residents and rescuing them.
Police advised people not to step outdoors unless absolutely necessary and to avoid flood-hit areas. Those trapped in dangerous situations or needing help were advised to contact Dial 112 or the Kakinada Police Control Room.
Government Response Measures
Naidu reviewed the response. The chief minister held a teleconference at 6.15 am on Wednesday to assess conditions in cyclone-hit areas and the progress of relief operations, according to a government release.
He directed officers to clear uprooted trees immediately and restore power supply after the cyclone’s intensity eased. Officials informed him that power supply had been suspended in affected areas as a precautionary measure. He also directed officers to take precautionary steps to prevent tanks and canals from overflowing.
Relief centres are open. Officials said the School Education Department had converted 609 schools into rehabilitation centres and 854 people were being accommodated across the state as of 5.50 am on October 28.