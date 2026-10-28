Cyclone Arnab Stalls Off Andhra Pradesh Coast, Heavy Rain and Rescues Continue

G Raju, an employee of a private company, told PTI he was stranded while working the afternoon shift when Cyclone Arnab hit the area, and said the rescue team reached them and brought them to safety. C Durga Prasad, a resident of Nadakuduru, told PTI he was stranded while travelling towards the Kakinada bus stop amid the cyclone and thanked the police for responding to information from local residents and rescuing them.