The first deceased woman was 28-year-old Anita Kumari of Nariyana village. According to her family, she developed labour pain on Saturday night and was first taken to Khaira Health Centre before being referred to Jamui Sadar Hospital. She reached the hospital at around 11 pm, but her relatives alleged that no female doctor was present in the maternity ward. They said her condition deteriorated during the night and that she died around 5 am on Sunday. Anita was reportedly undergoing her third delivery, according to media reports.