He further claimed that Nitish Kumar had already inaugurated the bridge 17 months ago and that it had been operational since then. He also said hundreds of thousands of vehicles had crossed it over the past 1 year and 5 months. “This bridge was inaugurated 1 year and 5 months ago by the then Chief Minister, Shri Nitish Kumar. This bridge has been in use for the past 17 months, and hundreds of thousands of vehicles have crossed it over the past 1 year and 5 months. Are you inaugurating it again so that your name can also be written on the plaque, even though the central government has had absolutely no involvement in it? According to the Bihar government, this bridge was to be named either after the freedom fighter, the late Shri Akshayvat Rai, or after the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, because it is located near the birthplace of this revered Guru. Therefore, please do not try to take credit for this project or indulge in unnecessary self-glorification, because you have made no contribution to the decision to build this bridge or to its construction,” said Tejashwi.