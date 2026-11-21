Narendra Modi will inaugurate Nitish Setu, a six-lane bridge across the Ganga in Vaishali district on Saturday
The 9.76-km bridge links Bidupur in Vaishali with Kachchi Dargah on the outskirts of Patna
Built at around ₹4,280 crore, the bridge is part of a 19.7-km connectivity project between NH-22 and NH-322
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a six-lane bridge over the Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district on Saturday, giving north and south Bihar another major road connection. The 9.76-km bridge, named "Nitish Setu" after former chief minister Nitish Kumar, has cost about ₹4,280 crore and will link Bidupur in Vaishali with Kachchi Dargah on Patna's outskirts, the Prime Minister's Office stated.
The 19.7-km project centres on this bridge. It runs from Kachchi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district to Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali and includes the main span and approach roads, giving Bihar another Ganga crossing.
The opening matters for traffic and access across Bihar. It is also at the centre of a political fight over the bridge's name and over who should get credit for the project.
Traffic And Access
The new bridge is meant to ease congestion. Built as an extradosed cable-stayed structure, it is expected to take some of the traffic load off the Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu.
It is also expected to cut travel time between the two parts of Bihar, especially for people living in areas that have limited road connectivity with Patna. One of the main beneficiaries is expected to be Raghopur Diara in Vaishali district, which is surrounded by the Ganga and has limited connectivity.
The release said people in the area will find it easier to reach Patna for hospitals, schools and other basic services. It also said the bridge will speed up market access for farmers and businesses in north Bihar, helping move farm output and industrial cargo more quickly.
The state government expects the bridge to support north Bihar's farm economy. Growers of litchis, bananas, maize and vegetables may find it easier to reach markets, and officials also see the Bidupur-Kachchi Dargah corridor attracting investment as tourism and logistics grow there.
Political Row Over Naming
The bridge's name has triggered a political slugfest. The ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance and the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal are disputing who deserves credit for the project.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked the choice to name the bridge after the JD(U) chief and said the BJP was trying to suggest that Nitish Kumar's political career had ended. “It is well known that when a person is alive, his statues are not erected nor are bridges named after him. So, maybe, they are trying to send across the message that Nitish Kumar is politically finished,” Yadav said.
Yadav also claimed that the RJD had earlier proposed naming the bridge after Akshayvat Rai, a freedom fighter and close associate of former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur. “When the project was in its initial stages, Lalu ji and I had requested Nitish Ji to name the bridge after Akshayvat Rai, a freedom fighter who was also a close aide of Karpoori Thakur. I had also written a letter to this effect,” Yadav said.
The BJP hit back. State BJP spokesperson Kuntal Krishna called Yadav “an irresponsible leader who chooses to travel abroad while the assembly session is on” and accused his family of corruption. “You and your family have only been involved in loot. The bridge is testimony to the development under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and the same is being acknowledged.”
Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary pushed back against the RJD's bid to share credit for the bridge. He said Tejashwi Yadav's time as deputy chief minister, when he handled the road construction portfolio, did not justify any claim to recognition. “I am baffled at such a demand and even more baffling is the fact that it is being considered worth discussing,” Chaudhary said.
Earlier Commissioning
The project was first commissioned in 2012. Nitish Kumar was then Bihar's chief minister. Construction began only in 2015.
Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar welcomed the naming decision and linked it to his father's record in office. He said, “It is a matter of pride and honour for all of us that this bridge has been named after my father. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister for this. It reflects my father's vision, his guidance and his commitment to the development of Bihar. It is also a recognition of his 20 years of service and contribution to the state... I am confident that the Nitish Setu will make travel between North and South Bihar easier, boost economic activity, save time and contribute to the development of the Vaishali region.”
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also backed the move. He said, “Nitish Kumar ji served the people of Bihar for 20 years, and this is reflected in the fact that the bridge has been named after him. It is a very good and welcome initiative by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to inaugurate it, making this a significant day for Bihar. Whenever the Prime Minister visits, he brings something for the state... Bihar is no longer the backward state it once was. The state has progressed, investors are coming in, and investments worth lakhs of crores of rupees are being made under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Samrat Choudhary.”
Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned the Bihar government's decision to name the Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge after Nitish Kumar instead of Guru Gobind Singh. In a post on X, he alleged that the move hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community and asked whether Nitish Kumar was being pushed out of the political mainstream. “The bridge that had been decided to be named after the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, is now being decided to be named after Nitish Kumar Ji. Why is this being done in a way that tramples on the sentiments of the Sikh community? Doing in his lifetime what should be done after his death also raises the question: Why is Nitish Kumar Ji being pushed out of the political mainstream in such a hurry?” he asked.
Khera also shared an official document issued by Bihar's Road Construction Department, which contained a noting on a non-official resolution.
Tejashwi's Credit Claim
Tejashwi Yadav separately accused the BJP-led Centre of trying to take credit for the project. He claimed the party had made no contribution to the bridge's construction.
In a video message, he questioned Modi's visit to dedicate the bridge to the nation. “Prime Minister, before coming to Bihar today, you should stand before a mirror and take a good look at yourself: why is there not even a speck or a penny’s worth of your contribution to the bridge in Bihar whose ribbon you are coming to cut? Prime Minister, please repeat all the promises and lies you made to Bihar today. Will you?” said Tejashwi.
He further claimed that Nitish Kumar had already inaugurated the bridge 17 months ago and that it had been operational since then. He also said hundreds of thousands of vehicles had crossed it over the past 1 year and 5 months. “This bridge was inaugurated 1 year and 5 months ago by the then Chief Minister, Shri Nitish Kumar. This bridge has been in use for the past 17 months, and hundreds of thousands of vehicles have crossed it over the past 1 year and 5 months. Are you inaugurating it again so that your name can also be written on the plaque, even though the central government has had absolutely no involvement in it? According to the Bihar government, this bridge was to be named either after the freedom fighter, the late Shri Akshayvat Rai, or after the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, because it is located near the birthplace of this revered Guru. Therefore, please do not try to take credit for this project or indulge in unnecessary self-glorification, because you have made no contribution to the decision to build this bridge or to its construction,” said Tejashwi.
The bridge that Modi is set to dedicate is an extradosed cable-stayed crossing over the Ganga. Built at a cost of around ₹4,280 crore, the 19.7-km project connects Kachchi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali district. It comprises a 9.7-km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads.