After Jamui Incident, Pawan Khera Calls Out Nawada Principal ‘Inappropriately Touching’ Girls

Taking to X, Khera wrote: “The BJP in Bihar must paint its face black. On one hand, a teenage boy and girl were allegedly harassed and molested by thugs in Jamui. And now, young girls are crying in Nawada, Bihar because their school principal peeks into the washroom and touches them inappropriately. This is an utterly unacceptable standard of safety and dignity for women and girls - in Bihar or anywhere in India. The Bihar government must raise the standards of policing, accountability and basic social order. If it cannot ensure that girls walk on the streets and use a school washroom without fear, then it should walk out in shame.”