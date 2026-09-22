Who Is Muhammad Shamraiz Khan, Pakistan’s New ISI ‘DG-S’?

Major General Muhammad Shamraiz Khan has been appointed the ISI’s DG-S.
The former Sindh Rangers chief reportedly held several border-area military commands.
Indian security sources fear his appointment could precede renewed BAT activity.
Major General Muhammad Shamraiz Khan has been appointed Director General of the Special Operations Directorate (DG-S) within Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan's notorious wing allegedly involved in terrorist activities targeting India.
Khan was previously director general of the paramilitary Sindh Rangers. He has no reported prior intelligence posting, but has held operational commands in areas near Pakistan’s borders.
His appointment follows the departure of Major General Shahab Aslam, who headed DG-S from 2023 to September 2026, according to the account provided.
Who is Muhammad Shamraiz Khan?
Khan is an officer of the 40 Field Regiment and a graduate of the 90th Long Course of the Pakistan Military Academy. Before his latest appointment, he headed the Sindh Rangers.
Earlier in his career, Khan reportedly served as a brigadier in formations in Dera Ismail Khan and Bahawalpur. After his promotion to major general in 2023, he commanded the 17th Infantry Division at Kharian. His postings have given him field-command experience, although the material provided does not identify a previous role within an intelligence agency.
Why Is His Appointment A Concern For India?
ISI is often alleged to be involved in operations targeting India. They allegedly works with banned militant groups, including by supporting attacks carried out through proxy outfits. The directorate’s alleged role makes its leadership significant for Indian agencies monitoring threats in Jammu and Kashmir.
Top Indian security and intelligence are concerned on Khan’s reported association with the 17th Infantry Division, as reported by ABP News. The division has been involved in planning and training for BAT attacks, in which Pakistani personnel and militants are alleged to cross the LoC to ambush Indian Army patrols.
What Happened To Shahab Aslam?
Aslam, Khan’s predecessor, has reportedly been moved to the newly established Defence Forces Headquarters, with no designated new posting mentioned in the account provided.
ISI-backed proxy groups have reportedly carried out 74 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir during Aslam’s tenure.
The broader reshuffle has also seen Major General Adil Wariach replace Major General Wajid Aziz as head of Military Intelligence. Major General Khurram Shabbir has moved from the ISI’s Counter-Terrorism Directorate to command the 17th Infantry Division, while Major General Sajid Amin Awan has reportedly taken over as DG-Z.