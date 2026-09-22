‘Free Palestine’ Protest In India: Why Flags, Slogans Can Draw Legal Scrutiny

A May 2025 case in Pune illustrates how that distinction can become contested. The Indian Express reported that members of a pro-Palestine group, BDS India, were allegedly assaulted while protesting outside a Domino’s outlet. Police registered cross-complaints. One complaint alleged that the group had distributed posters supporting Hamas and had gathered without permission; the group itself complained about the alleged assault. Police said an inquiry was under way and that no arrests had been made at that stage.