Column | Has History Been Monopolised By a Single School, Asks Shaan Kashyap

The public field of Indian history was pluralist and assorted before professional historians became prominent, and it remained so after they did. In 1872, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan objected to Raja Shiv Prasad’s Itihas Timir Nashak, used in zilla and high schools in the North-Western Provinces. He criticised its treatment of episodes involving Muslims and an illustration of Qutb al-Din Mubarak Shah. The colonial government appointed a committee under E. Lethbridge in 1877 to examine school textbooks. The committee examined English histories, missionary publications, translations and vernacular books. It evaluated Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Sindhi and Bengali materials. In Bengal, schools chose their own books. In Bombay presidency, Gujarati readers wanted histories beginning with Gujarat and moving outward to India, Europe and the wider world. The first modern textbook controversy was already regional, linguistic and political.