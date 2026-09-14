When India Embraced Capitalism, Socialism Died In Bangladesh

Summary of this article

· Once India abandoned the substance of Nehruvian socialism—and then began treating capitalism as a national achievement instead of an embarrassment—the Bangladeshi Left lost its most important external source of validation.

· Bangladesh’s tragedy is not that it abandoned socialism. It is that it adopted capitalism without constructing the institutions that separate enterprise from plunder.

· Bangladesh needs more entrepreneurs who succeed without political patrons, more medium-sized industries that can grow without joining a cartel and more capital allocated by commercial judgement rather than ministerial telephone calls.